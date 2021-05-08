Jose Mourinho plotting €30 million swoop for Manchester United superstar - Reports

Newly appointed AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly interested in bringing Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek to the Serie A club this summer.

The Red Devils signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax for €39 million last summer. However, the Dutchman has failed to break into the starting XI at Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Fred and Scott McTominay all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Jose Mourinho, on the other hand, was dismissed from his role as Tottenham Hotspur manager last month. However, the Portuguese tactician does not have to spend much time away from football as he has been confirmed as AS Roma boss for next season.

According to Calciomercato, the former Manchester United manager is looking to bring Donny van de Beek to AS Roma when he takes charge of the club's signings in the summer.

Some reports claim that AS Roma could get the Manchester United midfielder for about €30 million in the summer. However, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils would be willing to sell the Netherlands international a season after his arrival.

Dutch legends want Donny van de Beek to fight for his place at Manchester United

Donny van de Beek has made just 16 Premier League appearances for Manchester United so far.

The 24-year-old has received sympathy from Dutch legends Edwin van der Sar and Marc Overmars, who worked with the player during his time at Ajax.

🗣 van der Sar: “Of course I feel sad for Donny. He walked the perfect path before joining United. Joining the first team from the academy, becoming a starter, winning trophies, performing in Europe. But the midfield of #mufc is too stacked, with no injuries. It’s hard." — centredevils (@centredevils) May 2, 2021

Edwin van der Sar told ESPN:

“Of course I feel sad for Donny. He walked the perfect path before joining United. He joined the [Ajax] first team from the academy, became a starter, won trophies, and performed in Europe. But the midfield of Manchester United is too stacked, they’ve not had any injuries. It’s hard for him.”

Ajax director of football Marc Overmars urged Van de Beek to stay at Manchester United and fight for his spot in the starting XI. He told NOS:

“I think Donny should just fight, stay next year and try to claim a starting place. You shouldn’t leave so quickly.”