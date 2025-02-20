Jose Mourinho ranks 73-year-old as ‘most historic’ coach in Premier League ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola

Jose Mourinho picked former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri as the most historic Premier League coach ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola. The Italian manager helped the Foxes to a magical 2015/16 league title despite them being expected to battle relegation at the start of the campaign.

Mourinho, a three-time English champion, believes the current AS Roma boss has earned his place as the most historic manager in the history of the English top-flight. Speaking on the Obione Podcast with his former Chelsea player John Obi-Mikel, the Portuguese tactician said:

“Impossible to compare [Ferguson and Guardiola] because they are from two different generations. Both of them have made history in the Premier League. But I would still say, the most historic one in the Premier League is Ranieri. To win it with Leicester, it’s something unique."

“I’m not denying that [Sir Alex Ferguson] winning those titles with Manchester United and Guardiola’s success at City isn’t great, but Leicester winning it is just incredible.”

Jose Mourinho has faced all three Premier League winners multiple times. He has faced Pep Guardiola 25 times, winning seven, drawing six, and losing 12. He faced Sir Alex Ferguson 16 times before his retirement, winning seven, drawing six, and losing three. He squared off against Claudio Ranieri 11 times, winning seven, drawing two, and losing two.

When Sir Alex Ferguson hailed the rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho

In 2016, legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson hailed Jose Mourinho's and Pep Guardiola's rivalry. The pair ignited an intense rivalry in Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

Speaking with SkySports at the time, the legendary Scotsman said:

"The rivalry and the experience of Guardiola and Mourinho makes for an exciting competition. Guardiola's skills are beyond debate, but Mourinho can also rival Guardiola - he's won the Champions League with two different clubs and titles in three different countries."

Antonio Conte led Chelsea to the 2016/17 league title, but Pep Guardiola has won six league titles with Manchester City. Jose Mourinho now manages Fenerbahce in Istanbul; however, Sir Alex Ferguson remains the most successful manager in the Premier League's history, having won 13 titles.

