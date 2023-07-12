Jose Mourinho reacts as daughter Matilda wins fans' hearts with new photo in green outfit 

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho recently commented on his daughter Matilde Mourinha's Instagram post. Matilde posted a picture of herself in a green top and white pants, which has received over 700 likes on the social media platform.

The Portuguese tactician, who has managed European giants including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, left a heart emoji under the post as his comment.

Apart from Matilde, Jose Mourinho also has a son, Jose Mario Mourinho Jr.

Jose Jr. played previously as a goalkeeper at youth level for Premier League club Fulham. During Mourinho's time at Manchester United, Jose Jr. was spotted in the Old Trafford dugout as well.

When Ander Herrera spoke about the conversation he had with Jose Mourinho about marking Eden Hazard

During Jose Mourinho's Manchester United stint, Ander Herrera was a key player for the Red Devils. The midfielder was known for his tenacious defensive work and security in possession.

In April 2017, Manchester United faced Mourinho's previous club, Chelsea, and Herrera was assigned the task to man-mark Eden Hazard, one of the best players in the world at the time. Herrera did his job remarkably well and the Red Devils sealed a 2-0 win. Interestingly, although he was deployed in a defensive position, Herrera scored one goal and assisted the other.

Speaking about the conversation he had with Mourinho prior to the game, Herrera said (via the Red Devils' official website):

“At that time, Hazard was the best player in the league, with the best stats and everything, Chelsea were on fire, and Mourinho decided that I was the man to stop him. Two days before [the match], I said: ‘I’m going to try my best. Even if he goes to the toilet, I will follow him.’”

The Spaniard further added:

"It was funny because I had a defensive role at that time, and I gave an assist, and I scored a goal. And Hazard didn’t do too much at that time, so it was funny."

Mourinho is known for his defensive approach to the game, which has earned him incredible success over the years. Apart from his tactical genius, Mourinho also has the ability to get the best out of his players in a unique manner.

