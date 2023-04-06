Jose Mourinho refuses Real Madrid return as Premier League giants prepare to offer him contract worth more than €20m-per-season: Reports

According to El Nacional, former Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has turned down the possibility of returning to the Spanish club amidst interest from Chelsea.

The Blues are reportedly preparing a humongous €20 million offer per season for the AS Roma manager to take over the reign at Stamford Bridge. They recently sacked Graham Potter as manager after a 2-0 loss against Aston Villa.

Mourinho's strong personality and confronting nature have often caused him problems, but he has always been a respected figure at all his clubs. However, he seems to be leaning towards a return to the English Premier League, where he has previously coached Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea (twice).

Chelsea, where Mourinho has won several titles across two spells, reportedly wants their former manager to take on the coaching role and stabilize the ship after their disappointing run this season. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also reportedly pursuing his potential return to replace Carlo Ancelloti at the Santiago Bernabeu after this season.

The Blues have reportedly offered Frank Lampard an interim manager role for the rest of the season as they sit in a shocking 11th position. Owner Todd Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier this season to appoint Graham Potter as the new boss. However, the decision did not go in his favor as the team continued to slip on the table despite spending £600 million in two transfer windows.

The Chelsea board has reportedly approached Mourinho with a lucrative contract offer, intending to place him as one of the highest-paid coaches in the world. Mourinho's salary is rumored to exceed €20m net per year. As per Sky Sports, the Portuguese manager would find it difficult to ignore this offer.

Mourinho's experience and track record in the Premier League makes him an attractive candidate for several clubs looking for a new head coach. While Real Madrid may be interested in Mourinho returning, his focus seems to be on a potential move back to the Premier League.

"The King" - Former Real Madrid superstar Mesut Ozil hails Karim Benzema after his hat-trick against Barcelona in Copa del Rey semifinals

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil has taken to Twitter to praise Karim Benzema's incredible hat-trick against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday, April 6.

Mesut Özil @M10 My Boy Benzi! The best No 9 of our generation #HalaMadrid @Benzema @realmadrid THE KINGMy Boy Benzi! The best No 9 of our generation THE KING 👑👑👑 My Boy Benzi! The best No 9 of our generation 🔥🐐 #HalaMadrid @Benzema @realmadrid

Ozil called Benzema "the best No 9 of our generation" and hailed him as "The King".

Real Madrid secured an aggregate 4-1 win over Barcelona, with Benzema's three goals proving crucial in their 4-0 victory at Camp Nou. The Spanish giants will now face Osasuna in the finals of the domestic tournament on May 6 before meeting Chelsea in the Champions League next week.

