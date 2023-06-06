Jose Mourinho sends message to Zlatan Ibrahimovic as striker announces retirement

Jose Mourinho has become the latest high-profile name to pay tribute to Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he announced his retirement from football.

Ibrahimovic, 41, closed the book on his illustrious playing career in an emotional address to AC Milan fans at the San Siro. The Swede told supporters after the Rossoneri's 3-1 win over Hellas Verona on Sunday (June 4) [via GOAL]:

"I will be a Milan fan for the whole It's time to say goodbye to football, not you."

The tributes have since poured in for the enigmatic striker and Mourinho has sent a message to his former frontman. He uploaded images of himself and the Swede during their time together at Manchester United on his Instagram account. He captioned the collection of snaps with clapping emojis and smiley faces.

Jose Mourinho managed Zlatan Ibrahimovic at two different clubs: Inter Milan and the Red Devils. The duo were first introduced to one another at the San Siro and they won the 2008-09 Serie A title.

The legendary striker left Inter for Barcelona in 2010 but the duo were then reunited at Old Trafford six years later. It was at Manchester United where Ibrahimovic won his only European title, the Europa League.

The iconic forward scored 58 goals and provided 23 assists in 100 games for the Portuguese coach. The pair have held a fond relationship during their careers and they have the utmost respect for one another.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic lavished praise on Jose Mourinho but took aim at Pep Guardiola in his autobiography

Ibrahimovic and Mourinho enjoyed their time working together.

Ibrahimovic touched on his time playing under Jose Mourinho in his 2011 autobiography titled 'I am Zlatan Ibrahimovic'. The Swede lauded the Portuguese tactician and admitted that he would be willing to die for his former Inter and United manager:

"Jose Mourinho is a big star. Mourinho would become a guy I was basically willing to die for."

However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic was less kind to his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola. The duo never saw eye to eye during his two years at Camp Nou. He went on to write:

"If Mourinho lights up a room, Guardiola draws the curtains. I guessed that Guardiola was trying to match up to him. He's a spineless coward."

Many have compared Mourinho to Guardiola during their phenomenal managerial careers. Some argue that although the latter is the greatest tactician in history, the former is the greatest man-manager.

One of Guardiola's most glaring failures in his managerial career was perhaps not getting the best out of Ibrahimovic. The Swede managed 22 goals and 13 assists in 46 games under the Spanish coach. He failed to nail down a starting berth in Barca's side.

