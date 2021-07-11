Jose Mourinho gives hint about Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur 

Jose Mourinho has claimed that England captain Harry Kane will not leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer despite keen interest from Manchester City and Manchester United.

While speaking on TalkSPORT, Mourinho said that despite Harry Kane's desire to leave Tottenham after Euro 2020, Daniel Levy's will would stand against him and force Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham. Mourinho said:

"Signing a new contract, I don't know. I would say that [Kane staying] probably is what is going to happen. I don't see Mr Levy with the desire to sell him. Of course Harry was very clear before the Euros but I don't see Levy open for that, but only they know."

Jose Mourinho knows Tottenham Hotspur and Daniel Levy inside-out. The Portuguese manager was sacked by Levy just a week before Spurs' Carabao Cup final clash against Man City.

Harry Kane had one of his best seasons with Tottenham Hotspur. The 27-year-old forward had 50 goal-contributions, which included 33 goals and 17 assists in all competitions. However, due to a lack of silverware, Kane expressed his desire to leave Tottenham Hotspur even before the start of Euro 2020.

Interest in Harry Kane is at an all-time high. Manchester City are reportedly preparing a £100 million initial bid to tempt the England captain away from Tottenham Hotspur. City's rivals Manchester United have also shown interest in signing the 27-year-old.

Former Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho confirms texting Harry Kane ahead of Euro 2020 final

Harry Kane and Jose Mourinho had a great working relationship at Tottenham Hotspur. The current AS Roma boss has revealed that he sent Harry Kane a text ahead of England's Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Mourinho believes Kane deserves to win the title. He added:

"Yes that’s what I do. Even to my Roma players with Italy. I told them I leave them in peace. I know for Harry how important it is, his desire to win titles, it will be his first one of his career."

Despite England's home support, Mourinho does not consider the Three Lions to be favorites:

"Italy are good with this approach. They are not cold, they are warm. They know how to behave in this moment, even with the game being played at Wembley I would refuse to say England are favourites."

