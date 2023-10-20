Jose Mourinho wants AS Roma to sign Chelsea star in January amid Real Madrid rumors: Reports

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma have joined Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah in January.

As per Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Mourinho is keen to onboard another Chelsea player, having already signed Romelu Lukaku on loan.

Trevoh Chalobah has fallen down the pecking order this season under Mauricio Pochettino, having made 34 appearances for Chelsea across competitions last season.

This season, the 24-year-old has suffered hamstring issues and is behind Thiago Silva in the pecking order. Newcomers Levi Colwill and Axel Disasi have also overtaken Chalobah, who's yet to appear for the Blues this season.

That opens the door for a potential exit for the defender, who still has a long way to go in his career. Jose Mourinho and AS Roma are looking to enter the fray, having signed Lukaku on loan this summer.

Trevoh Chalobah could be another quality addition to the squad as Mourinho looks to steady the ship at Roma following a quiet start to the season. Considering how Lukaku's fortunes have changed with seven goals in eight appearances, Chalobah could be tempted to join the Belgian in Rome.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee Chelsea demand for a player who has come through the ranks and is one of their own.

Jose Mourinho emerges as surprise candidate for Real Madrid

Having already managed Real Madrid between 2010-13, Jose Mourinho has been linked with the club every time an existing manager's future is up in the air. Such was his impact at the Santiago Bernabeu that the club hierarchy and fans feel that his story at the club is incomplete.

Now, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo have reported that Los Blancos are keen on bringing the Portuguese manager back to the club.

Current manager Carlo Ancelotti is rumored to be leaving at the end of the season, opening the possibilty for Jose Mourinho's return.

With AS Roma tenth in Serie A, Mourinho could either be relieved of his duties or could choose to walk away and let another manager take over.

During Mourinho's time in Rome, he led the club to UEFA Europa Conference League glory in 2022, while Roma were Europa League runners-up to Sevilla just last season.