Jose Mourinho wants Roma to sign 2 Chelsea outcasts in January - Reports

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is willing to do business with his former employers Chelsea once more as he looks to strengthen his squad in January. The Portuguese tactician wants to sign two players from the Blues, Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr.

Chelsea have recruited extensively in the past 17 months, making them the biggest spenders in the world in this period. This has also coincided with a ruthless sale of players, including many previously deemed as 'untouchable', such as Mason Mount.

The Blues have several players in their squad who are clearly not in the plans of manager Mauricio Pochettino, and Mourinho is keen to take advantage. Both Chalobah and Sarr have not made it to a single matchday squad for the English side this season, with the latter not even seen in the open.

Chalobah, a Chelsea academy graduate, and Sarr, a Bosman signing from France, find themselves in a similar situation at the club. The former was the subject of interest from multiple clubs, including Inter Milan, in the summer but refused to move.

Sarr, on the other hand, has gone under the radar since returning from his loan spell at Monaco, where he played 17 times. Roma will hope they can negotiate to sign both defenders from the Blues without breaking the bank due to their financial situation.

Mourinho's side have blown hot and cold this season and are seventh in the standings due to their inconsistent performances.

Jose Mourinho keen to strengthen his squad at Roma

AS Roma have conceded 14 goals in 12 Serie A matches this season. While this tally may not seem much, it must be noted that only one team in the top half of the standings has conceded more goals.

Jose Mourinho always drills his sides to be defensively solid and compact, and give away as little as possible. Having seen how the additions of Evan N'Dicka and Diego Llorente have not helped his team as much, he wants reinforcements.

Chelsea have proved to be a happy hunting ground for Jose Mourinho since he arrived in the Italian capital. He signed strikers Tammy Abraham and Romelu Lukaku from the Blues, and they have each done well at the club.

Trevoh Chalobah is sure to leave Chelsea in January 2024, as is Malang Sarr. Both players may well end up at the Stadio Olimpico by the end of the January transfer window.