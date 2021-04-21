Joshua Kimmich seemingly confirms Bayern Munich star’s impending Real Madrid move?

Real Madrid have been eyeing the signature of Austrian international David Alaba. According to various reports, the Bayern Munich utility defender has agreed to a contract with Los Blancos.

David Alaba's Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich seems to have confirmed the Austrian's move to Real Madrid. In a recent interview, Kimmich might just have confirmed the transfer altogether. The German international said:

"After Bayern there are not many steps you can take, but Real Madrid are not bad at all. Alaba has won everything at Bayern. I would say that Real Madrid are definitely worthy."

David Alaba has agreed to join Real Madrid this summer on a five-year deal, according to Sky in Germany. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 21, 2021

Sky Germany reports that David Alaba's move to Real Madrid is a done deal

According to Sky Germany, David Alaba's move to Real Madrid is done and should have an official confirmation soon. The Bayern defender is set to move on a free transfer after running down his contract with the current Champions League winners.

Alaba has reportedly signed a 5-year deal with Real Madrid until 2026. Prior to the latest information, rumors had linked David Alaba with both Real Madrid and their arch-rivals FC Barcelona. However, it is quite clear that Alaba's preferred destination is in the capital city of Spain and Barcelona was never an option.

David Alaba has been with Bayern Munich since 2010. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

According to Joshua Kimmich, playing for Bayern Munich can be the pinnacle of one's career. However, if there is anything above that, it is to play for Real Madrid. The German suggests that his Bayern teammate is making the right decision in his career.

David Alaba is set to join his former Bayern Munich teammate Toni Kroos at Real Madrid. The pair won the Champions League together in 2013, beating Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley.

Fighting till the end coach! pic.twitter.com/fJJj2zoVTC — David Alaba (@David_Alaba) April 17, 2021

David Alaba has had a stellar career at Bayern Munich. The Austrian has made over 400 appearances for the Bavarian giants. Alaba helped Bayern win 9 Bundesliga titles (excluding the 2021 season), 6 DFB-Pokal and two Champions League titles.

On the intentional stage, David Alaba made his debut for Austria in 2009. Since then, he has represented his country 79 times, scoring 14 goals.