Josko Gvardiol explains why he turned down chance to set record with hat-trick by refusing to take Manchester City penalty in 4-0 win over Fulham

Manchester City centre-back Josko Gvardiol missed a slice of history by not taking the penalty to complete his hat-trick in the 4-0 Premier League win at Fulham on Saturday (May 11). No defender in the Premier League era has scored a hat-trick.

Gvardiol broke the deadlock at Craven Cottage inside 13 minutes before Phil Foden made it 2-0 on the cusp of the hour mark. The Croatian bagged his second of the game 19 minutes from time to end the game as a contest.

Deep into stoppage time, Issa Diop saw red for bringing down Julian Alvarez in the box. Kyle Walker asked Gvardiol to take the penalty and complete his hat-trick, but the Croat let Alvarez take the spot-kick, with the Argentine making no mistake.

Post-game, Josko Gvardiol expressed his happiness for his contribution at both ends - two goals and a clean sheet - as City went two points clear at the top with two games to go. The Croat said (as per City Xtra via Football on TNT Sports):

"Another two goals. I'm happy and a clean sheet. We were discussing me taking the penalty. I said I'd like to (take it), and we know who is the taker, and he takes. I'm happy for Julian Alvarez to score."

The 22-year-old centre-back has enjoyed a fabulous debut season at the Etihad, bagging five goals and two assists in 39 games across competitions.

What's next for Josko Gvardiol and Manchester City?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have had a fabulous season, winning the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup and being in contention for two more titles.

On Saturday, they took a huge step towards an unprecedented Premier League four-peat with a convincing win at Fulham. They next travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Tuesday (May 14).

Pep Guardiola's side drew 3-3 at home in the reverse fixture with Spurs in December. But Ange Postecoglou's side seem there for the taking, losing their last four games and winning just once in six games.

Josko Gvardiol and Co. end their league campaign at home on Saturday (May 19) at home to West Ham United. They will be champions before that game if second-placed Arsenal do not win at Manchester United on Sunday (May 12) and City win at Spurs in midweek.