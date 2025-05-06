Journalist claims Bundesliga star would be 'keen on a move' to Liverpool if Reds decide to make summer move

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has reported that Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong would be keen on joining Liverpool should the Merseyside club make a move for him. The Reds have had Frimpong on their radar since last year.

On Monday, Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed that he will leave the Reds at the end of the season. In the aftermath of the news, reports have claimed that Liverpool are chasing Frimpong as a replacement for the Englishman.

Speaking on NBC Sports, Ornstein suggested that Frimpong could be available on the market this summer and noted that the Dutch defender would be open to joining the 2024–25 Premier League champions. He said (via Empire of the Kop):

"If they went for something different, something more multi-faceted, there are players potentially on the market like a Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen."

“He has a €35m (£29.8m) release clause, something in the region of that, as I understand it. I also believe that he would be keen on a move to Liverpool, if they decide to go down that route. They will have other options as well, but Frimpong has been mentioned in a number of reports so far.”

Jeremie Frimpong has been a key player for Leverkusen this season. He has featured in all matches across competitions for the Bundesliga side, barring one.

Liverpool identify immediate replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold – Reports

Arne Slot's side will need to start preparing a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold after he leaves the club in the summer. Alexander-Arnold has been a key figure for the Reds since he was promoted to the senior team in 2016. He has maintained his starting position in the ongoing season under Arne Slot despite his imminent exit.

According to Liverpool Echo, Conor Bradley will be given the opportunity to stake his claim as a regular starter in the right-back position next season. Just like Alexander-Arnold, Bradley is a product of Liverpool’s youth team.

The 21-year-old has featured in a few games for the Reds this season, mostly coming on as a substitute for Alexander-Arnold. He was promoted to the senior team in 2023 and has played 26 matches across competitions for Slot’s side this term.

