Hansi Flick and Barcelona director Deco consider Liverpool’s top transfer target as ideal signing ahead of summer window: Reports

Barcelona view Jeremie Fringpong as an ideal signing for the upcoming summer window, as per SPORT (via Barca Universal). The report claims Fringpong, who is also being tracked by Liverpool, has admirers in manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco.

Jeremie Frimpong has played as the right wing-back in Xabi Alonso's preferred 3-4-2-1 formation at Bayer Leverkusen (41 matches) this season. The 24-year-old has also played in the right-back position on four occasions, and his attacking prowess on the flank makes him an interesting proposition.

Frimpong also has 12 assists and four goals in the ongoing campaign, and it's because of this that Barcelona are looking at him as a potential right-back signing. Flick has also found the 24-year-old similar to Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, as per the aforementioned report.

However, the club's current financial situation has put the Frimpong deal in doubt. As potential alternatives, the Catalan giants are also monitoring AS Monaco's Vanderson, Fiorentina's Dodo and even Segunda Division side Almeria's Marc Pubill. Flick is also said to be open to considering players from La Masia.

Liverpool are also chasing Frimpong's signature as a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Englishman is set to join Real Madrid this summer.

Barcelona eyeing a possible treble

Hansi Flick's side are in with a chance of winning a continental treble this season. They have already won the Copa del Rey, defeating Real Madrid in the final. They are currently active on two more fronts - La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

In the league, they are four points clear of second-placed Los Blancos and El Clasico on May 11 might prove to be a title-deciding fixture with four games remaining in the season.

Barcelona are also among the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League. They played out a 3-3 draw in the first leg of their semi-final against Inter Milan on April 30. A win against the Italian side at San Siro on Tuesday, May 6, will take them one step closer to their fifth UCL title.

