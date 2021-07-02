Journalist claims Chelsea the most likely destination for Borussia Dortmund star this summer

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has been linked with several clubs this summer, but Chelsea could be his most likely destination, as per journalist Duncan Castles.

Chelsea will have to pay a club-record fee to sign Haaland this summer as Borussia Dortmund does not want to sell the Norwegian after recently agreeing to let Jadon Sancho leave.

The Blues, though, are desperate to sign a new striker after Timo Werner’s underwhelming performances last season.

Castles has explained that Chelsea is the most likely destination for Haaland should he move this summer, but the Blues may sell him in the future.

“It depends how badly Chelsea want to do the deal. When we broke the story of the Chelsea agreement with regards to those substantial personal terms Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland’s father are seeking for the player and an agreement on commission, we talked about how Chelsea had seen the opportunity to take advantage of clubs not being prepared to spend the money that is required to get Haaland this summer.

“In much the same way as they got [Timo] Werner and [Kai] Havertz last summer at big prices but at a time when other clubs weren’t prepared to spend. Raiola has been marketing Haaland to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United as a player you have one chance to buy and you keep for 10 years.

“It does look like if it’s going to be Chelsea. Raiola has the opportunity to insert an ability to move to another club at a later stage. Chelsea aren’t necessarily the club that keeps their star players right to the limit. We’ve seen them sell [Eden] Hazard and [Thibaut] Courtois in recent years,” Castles said on the Transfer Window Podcast on June 30.

Haaland to cost Chelsea £172 million this summer

Borussia Dortmund has set an incredibly high asking price for Haaland to thwart any interest in the striker.

Chelsea will have to pay a mouth-watering £172 million for the Norwegian, and that would make him the second most expensive footballer of all time.

Although there is a lot of speculation, it remains to be seen how Chelsea will approach Haaland this summer.

Haaland scored 27 goals in just 28 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund last season and is being seen as the forward who can end Chelsea’s wait for a Premier League title.

