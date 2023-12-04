Journalist claims Liverpool might look to sign ex-Manchester City star as potential replacement for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool are expected to continue keeping tabs on Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane with fears growing over a possible Mohamed Salah exit in the future, as per journalist Dean Jones.

Earlier this summer, the Reds rejected a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah's signature. However, the Saudi Pro League giants are reportedly expected to come back with a new offer next January.

As a result, Sane has found himself heavily linked with Liverpool over the past few months. The 27-year-old, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Allianz Arena, has lately impressed with his nine goals and seven assists in 20 overall outings for the German giants this season.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones opined on the Reds' links with Sane:

"Sane has been linked for a while and I think there's something in it in terms of Liverpool want to be kept abreast of the situation, but I don't think there's anything imminent on the cards. I don't think Sane is on the verge of joining Liverpool."

Claiming that the Reds should prepare for life after Salah, Jones said:

"But there is going to come a point when they have to start thinking more clearly about what happens after Salah. He's not playing in the same way that he used to, but he is still the most influential player on that team and he's still the player that's making the big moments count."

Jones provided more insight on the Merseyside outfit's potential plans:

"So you do wonder where the Reds would turn for somebody like that, and it will be helpful to have somebody with some Premier League experience. So the Sane links are very interesting in that sense, just in case they are looking for a successor to Salah."

So far, the ex-Manchester City man has netted 47 goals and provided 44 assists in 153 games across all competitions for Bayern Munich.

Liverpool summer arrival Wataru Endo says settling in at new club has been 'very hard'

Speaking recently to GOAL, Wataru Endo opened up on his struggles at Liverpool. He also backed himself to improve soon, elaborating:

"Yes, it's harder than I thought, but I'm very happy to be here. Physically, it's speedy, so it's very hard to adapt but it's the Premier League and I keep trying and keep playing and I'll get better. I'm already 30 years old but I feel I have a chance to grow as a football player so I'm so happy to be here and I can improve."

Endo, who is set to turn 31 next February, joined Jurgen Klopp's outfit for a sum of £16 million from Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart in August.

So far, the Japanese midfielder has started nine of his 16 appearances for his club this term. He has recorded two goals and one assist so far.