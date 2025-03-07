Journalist claims Manchester United and other interested clubs will have to pay 'no less than €50-55m' to sign Serie A superstar

Manchester United would have to pay at least €50 million to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson in the summer transfer window. According to journalist Filippo Maggi via Calciomercato.it, multiple top European clubs, including Manchester United and Juventus, are interested in signing Ederson.

Ad

The Brazilian midfielder joined Atalanta from Salernitana in July 2022, and since then, he has become a crucial part of the side. Ederson has played 39 matches this season, scoring four goals and providing two assists across all competitions.

The 25-year-old has also displayed his versatility and work rate by playing as a central and defensive midfielder in Serie A. His consistency has garnered the attention of Manchester United, but the Red Devils will face competition from Juventus in the transfer market.

Ad

Trending

However, to sign the 25-year-old, the clubs would have to offer a minimum of €50 million to Atalanta. Maggi said:

"Ederson is very popular. Despite some coldness over the Koopmeiners affair, the relationship between Atalanta and Juventus is not difficult. If there were to be the will, I see no obstacles. The Brazilian has a significant valuation, no less than €50-55m."

Ad

The Red Devils are reportedly keen to make big changes in the summer transfer window, and their interest in Ederson has increased after December last year.

Manchester United interested in signing Liam Delap: Reports

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round - Source: Getty

Manchester United are interested in signing Ipswich Town forward Liam Delap this summer, according to the Daily Mail. However, Chelsea will reportedly be their key competitor in the transfer market to sign the 22-year-old.

Ad

The former Manchester City youngster has scored ten goals and provided two assists for Ipswich Town in 29 matches this term. If Ipswich gets relegated in the 2024-25 campaign, the Englishman would be likely to leave the side, as he won't be short of options.

United aims to add more depth to their attacking lineup as the futures of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Joshua Zirkzee, and Antony are uncertain at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund has also failed to perform up to his expensive price tag.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liam Delap's price tag is expected to be around €40 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback