Journalist claims Serie A superstar would prefer a move to Chelsea amid interest from Arsenal and Spurs

Football journalist Nizaar Kinsella has claimed that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen would prefer a move to Chelsea over Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur.

As per Football 365, Kinsella said (via London is Blue podcast):

“It’s a bad market for strikers in January, and Osimhen is the striker that everyone wants. There’s no point in getting another young one now. He’d be a great fit, and Chelsea like him. Osimhen likes Chelsea, I had the information for a little while."

He continued:

“He’s always loved Chelsea, loved Drogba. They’ve got some similarities. He’d be interested in Manchester United, but they’re not going to sign a striker. It’s basically Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs competing in the battleground and Osimhen would probably pick Chelsea out of three.”

It has been reported widely that London trio Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham will all attempt to sign another striker in the January transfer window.

The Blues currently have Christopher Nkunku, Armando Broja and Nicolas Jackson in their ranks as forwards. Nkunku, who was injured during the pre-season, is yet to play a competitive game for the club. Moreover, he is expected to play as a shadow striker under Mauricio Pochettino.

Jackson has started the majority of the matches for the Blues. Despite scoring a hat-trick against Spurs, the general consensus is that the former Villarreal striker is not at the level to lead a Chelsea team from the front.

He has missed several easy chances all season and is unlikely to be a long-term solution for the Blues. As for Broja, the young Albanian forward is seen more as a squad player at the moment, and unlikely to be the first-choice striker at Chelsea.

Another Chelsea target could favor move to Arsenal, as per Ben Jacobs

Chelsea are reportedly also keeping tabs on the situation of Brentford forward Ivan Toney, who could be on the move in the winter window of 2024.

Toney, who was banned by the FA for breaching betting rules back in March 2023, is yet to play this season. He is expected to be back on the pitch during the turn of the year and clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs are reportedly interested in the English forward.

Toney, however, might prefer a move to the Gunners over the Blues, as per English journalist Ben Jacobs.

He told GiveMeSport (via Football 365):

“It isn’t a given that Chelsea will just move for Toney. We’ve heard many links. Some within Chelsea like Toney, at the right price. But generally, the consensus is that Toney isn’t at the top of the list. There’s also a feeling that if Arsenal and Chelsea come in for Toney, he may prefer the move to Arsenal."

Jacobs added:

“He’s open to both offers and keen on staying in London, but if both projects came right now, Arsenal might turn Toney’s head more than Chelsea. So Toney is the gettable one in January, but the price could be as high as £80m.”

Toney has been allowed to train with the first team at Brentford from September 17 and will be allowed to return to competitive action from January 17, 2024.