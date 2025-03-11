Journalist claims Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn't reached agreement over new deal with Liverpool, likely to join UCL club as free agent

Journalist Florian Plettenberg (Bild) has claimed that star defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has not reached an agreement with Liverpool over a contract extension. The German reporter claimed that the chances of the 26-year-old joining Real Madrid on a free transfer 'are higher' than a new deal at Anfield.

A graduate of Liverpool's academy, Alexander-Arnold moved up to the senior team before the 2016-17 campaign. The Englishman quickly worked his way up the ranks and is now widely considered to be one of the best attacking fullbacks in world football.

He has racked up 22 goals and 87 assists in 348 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. He has been crucial to his side's success in the PL and UCL this season, with three goals and seven assists in 38 games.

While Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool continue to deliver on the pitch, both parties have failed to reach an agreement off it. The right-back has just six months remaining on his current contract, allowing him to depart the club on a free transfer in the summer.

Real Madrid are known to be long-standing admirers of the English international. A move from Los Blancos is imminent if there is no breakthrough in the player's negotiations with the Merseyside club.

While Plettenberg claims that Liverpool are not ready to give up just yet, time is running out for the Reds. With the contracts of superstar forward Mohamed Salah and club captain Virgil van Dijk yet to be extended as well, the club will have to act promptly and decisively to secure their future.

"Nothing else will be good enough" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot makes claim about UCL Round of 16 second leg vs PSG

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has claimed that the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup against PSG will be equivalent to a 'final'.

Despite being dominated throughout the first leg in Paris, the Reds eked out a 1-0 win courtesy of a late strike from Harvey Elliott (87'). Slot's side managed just one shot on target as opposed to PSG's 10, with goalkeeper Alisson making nine incredible saves to keep a clean sheet.

Speaking to Liverpool's website ahead of the second leg at Anfield, the Dutch tactician said:

"Anyone who watched last week's first leg will know what is at stake tonight and also the quality of our opposition. This is why I have described this game as a final - if we want to win it, we are going to have to put absolutely everything on the line because nothing else will be good enough."

Liverpool are set to host PSG for the second leg of their mouth-watering UCL Round of 16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday, March 11.

