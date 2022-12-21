Journalist confirms staggering Josko Gvardiol release clause amid interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea

Josko Gvardiol has garnered attention from European giants like Chelsea and Real Madrid with his performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The defender was one of the standout players of the tournament for Croatia.

Gvardiol currently plies his trade for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. Journalist Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed that the defender has a release clause of €110 million with the German club.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News News #Gvardiol : He really has a release clause in 2024 in the range of €110m confirmed! First call via @YvonneGab . Gvardiol will become the most expensive defender of the Bundesliga. Pretty sure. But: Chances are good for Leipzig to keep him next summer. @SkySportDE ❗️News #Gvardiol: He really has a release clause in 2024 in the range of €110m confirmed! First call via @YvonneGab. Gvardiol will become the most expensive defender of the Bundesliga. Pretty sure. But: Chances are good for Leipzig to keep him next summer. @SkySportDE 🇭🇷 https://t.co/LZZp7sJi5c

The sum, if any club spends it, will make Gvardiol the most expensive defender in the league. Plettenberg also revealed that there is a good chance Gvardiol will stay put at the German club next summer.

Gvardiol's towering presence was one of the main reasons behind Croatia reaching the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite being only 20, he looks matured way beyond his tender age. He played every single minute of the Vatreni's campaign, scoring one goal and keeping two cleansheets.

Real Madrid are keen on adding the centre-back to their ranks. While Los Blancos already have the likes of Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Antonio Rudiger in their ranks, Gvardiol will add more depth and could become a player to rely on in the future.

Chelsea, meanwhile, acquired Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana in the summer. Fofana has already proven to be injury prone. Hence, more backup is never a bad option. Todd Boehly has decided to focus more on young players since taking over. The team's renovation with Graham Potter at the helm continues and Gvardiol can certainly be a crucial cog in the system.

Steve Nicol makes a request to Real Madrid regarding Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol

Croatia v Morocco: 3rd Place - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Former Liverpool full-back Steve Nicol recently urged Real Madrid not to sign Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol for a fee upward of €100 million. Nicol said (via HITC):

“I wouldn’t pay upwards of £100 million for him, You have to kind of look at the [Virgil] van Dijk situation. He was £80 million and you are getting the finished product. You are getting in a guy that you know will step in tomorrow and just be the complete and utter leader.

"If you are going to spend £100 million on Gvardiol and you don’t actually need him, then you can’t do it. You can’t do it."

Nicol further added:

“I understand, the best teams are always looking to get better. But that seems a little too much over £100 million. I don’t believe he’s worth that. Yes, he’s a great defender, but not £100 million+ and Real Madrid don’t need him.”

