Journalist details Jurgen Klopp's plans next season following his shock Liverpool departure announcement

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Jurgen Klopp will take a minimum one-year break after leaving his post as Liverpool's head coach.

Klopp shocked the football world on Friday (January 26) by announcing that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season. It is worth mentioning that he signed a new contract in April 2022 that extended his stay at the club until the summer of 2026.

Talking about Klopp's future plans, Sky Sport Germany journalist Plettenberg tweeted on X;

"Jürgen Klopp plans not to work as a coach for at least a year, neither for a national association nor for a club. It is his clear goal to take a minimum one-year break. It is expected that he will reiterate this during the press conference this afternoon."

Klopp took over the reins at Liverpool in October 2015 shortly after leaving Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2014-15 campaign. He has since led the Reds to every major trophy, including the UEFA Champions League (2018-19) and the elusive Premier League (2019-20).

The German's record at Liverpool reads 288 wins and 96 draws in 464 games. His spell at Anfield is also the longest he has been at one club as a manager, having managed Mainz from 2001 to 2008 and Dortmund from 2008 to 2015.

Liverpool can send Jurgen Klopp off with four trophies this season

Liverpool players will know that they can send Jurgen Klopp off with four trophies by the end of the season. The Reds previously went into May 2022 on the hunt for a quadruple but won just the two domestic cup competitions in the end.

This season, the Reds are still in the running for four trophies, although they are in the UEFA Europa League instead of the Champions League. Liverpool have an EFL Cup final date with Chelsea at Wembley on February 25.

Their very next game, meanwhile, is against Norwich City in the FA Cup fourth round at Anfield on Sunday (January 28). One can expect an emotional atmosphere at Anfield then as fans prepare to bid farewell to their most successful manager this century.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will also be hoping to win the Premier League for just the second time under Klopp. They currently lead the table with 48 points from 21 matches, leading second-placed Manchester City by five points albeit having played one more game.

The Merseyside giants also qualified for the UEFA Europa League last-16 after winning their group, and their fixtures will take place in March. Liverpool notably made the 2015-16 final of the Europa League under Klopp but lost the final 3-1 to Sevilla.