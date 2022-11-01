Journalist drops interesting Cristiano Ronaldo and Graham Potter update regarding potential January move to Chelsea 

Reputed journalist Pete O’Rourke has provided an update on the future of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and the possibility of a move to Chelsea.

He was recently linked with a January move to Chelsea by The Sunday World. And Pete O’Rourke wants Blues boss Graham Potter rather than co-owner Todd Boehly to make the final decision on the transfer.

The reporter is also unsure whether Manchester United will let the five-time Ballon d'Or winner join a direct top-four rival. O’Rourke has stated that there are plenty of dilemmas and conundrums for the move to materialize.

He told Give Me Sport:

"It will be an interesting one, whether Manchester United would want to see Ronaldo go to a potential top-four rival.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano 🏽 Great team effort and a good victory. We stand together. Let’s go, United! Great team effort and a good victory. We stand together. Let’s go, United! 💪🏽 https://t.co/GnjAR3oM3s

"There are lots of dilemmas and conundrums over a potential move for Ronaldo, and I think the final decision should be Graham Potter's rather than Todd Boehly's."

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured possibly the worst season of his footballing career after demanding a summer exit from Manchester United.

He also missed the pre-season for the Red Devils, which cost him dearly as he struggled for match fitness in the early stages of the season.

This resulted in him falling down Erik ten Hag's pecking order as things continued to get sour between him and the manager.

The manager banished him from the matchday squad against Chelsea last month after he stormed down the tunnel before the final whistle against Tottenham Hotspur.

The five-time Ballon d'Or refused to come on as a late substitute as his side defeated Spurs 2-0.

Chelsea were interested in a move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer

As reported by The Sunday World, Chelsea were keen on Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer as he looked for a move away from Manchester United.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly was interested in bringing the superstar to Stamford Bridge.

Preeti @MadridPreeti You can have your PR Media Houses Working Overtime for you, Cristiano Ronaldo will always have the streets. You can have your PR Media Houses Working Overtime for you, Cristiano Ronaldo will always have the streets. https://t.co/mTfsAHL2sN

However, the move did not materialize at the time as then-manager Thomas Tuchel was not keen on the former Real Madrid attacker.

With Graham Potter in charge at the club now, we will have to wait and see whether the Blues intend to push for Ronaldo's signature in January.

