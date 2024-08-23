Journalist explains why Liverpool have not signed any players yet in the summer transfer window

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has shared his thoughts on why Liverpool haven't yet signed any players in the ongoing summer transfer window. They remain the only club in Europe's top five leagues to have not made a signing.

Following Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the last season, former Feyonaard coach Arne Slot took up the helm for the Reds. However, the Dutchman seems to have stuck to his old squad for the next season despite some rumors.

On one edition of The Overlap, David Ornstein was questioned about Liverpool's quiet transfer window this summer. The journalist spoke about multiple internal changes that took place at Anfield this summer as potential reasons.

"Michael Edwards has returned to the club as Chief Executive of football for Fenway Sports Group. Richard Hughes has come in from Bournemouth. They had a lot to do when they came in, which was only in recent months," Ornstein said (via GiveMeSport).

Ornstein also emphasized that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes had to find Klopp's replacement after joining the Merseysiders. He continued:

"Many clubs plan their transfers 12 months in advance. Richard Hughes was at Bournemouth. Michael Edwards was doing external projects and taking a break from football. They've come in and had the unenviable task of replacing Jurgen Klopp. They had the Xabi Alonso situation, and that process ended up with Arne Slot."

David Ornstein also added that the management had to bring in new staff for Arne Slot and had other negotiations to carry out with their backroom staff. Therefore, the Merseysiders did not sign any player this transfer window as they had other things to focus on.

After a 2-0 win over Ipswich Town in their Premier League opener, Arne Slot's men are set to face Brentford at home on August 25.

"Our squad is really strong" - Arne Slot addressing concerns over Liverpool not making signings this summer

Dutch EredivisieGo Ahead Eagles v Feyenoord Rotterdam - Source: Getty

Liverpool boss Arne Slot made confident claims about his squad despite the Merseysiders not making any signing this summer. Ahead of their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town, Slot said that it's difficult to find players suitable for their squad as they already have a strong one.

“I’ve said many times already that our squad is really strong and it’s not so easy to find players who can help us or improve the squad,” Slot said.

Slot also referred to Liverpool's priority target Martin Zubimendi, who decided to stay back at Real Sociedad instead of move to Anfield. The Merseysiders were heavily linked to Zubimendi as their choice of a new defensive midfielder. On the Spaniard, Slot said:

“Zubimendi was one of them [players they wanted to sign] to be fair, but he decided not to come. We go forward with the ones we have. (Wataru) Endo did well in pre-season."

"We’re in a good place. Richard (Hughes, Liverpool’s sporting director) is trying to strengthen the squad. Zubimendi decided not to come, [but] we made every effort. If a player decides not to come then it’s obvious he’s not coming.”

Slot is also confident about competing for the Premier League title in the upcoming season despite the Merseysiders finishing third last season.

