Journalist makes interesting Lionel Messi claim as Ousmane Dembele edges closer to Barcelona departure

Ousmane Dembele is inching closer to leaving Barcelona and the Frenchman's departure will free up some valuable funds for the Catalans. Spanish journalist David Bernabeu claims that Barca could have indeed registered Lionel Messi had he waited a little longer.

Bernabeu claims that the Catalans were well aware that Dembele would follow his agent's advice this summer and probably leave the club. They weren't too concerned with the French winger's potential departure as they are about finding a replacement for him.

If the Dembele situation had reached a resolution earlier in the summer, Barcelona could have given a clear-cut answer to Messi when his contract with PSG ended. Messi was linked with a return to Barcelona but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner eventually chose to join MLS side Inter Miami instead.

In a joint interview with Mundo Deportivo and Sport in July, Messi was quizzed about why he didn't join Barcelona. He said:

"I really wanted and was very excited about being able to return. But on the other hand, after experiencing what I experienced and the way I left, I didn't want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what would happen and leaving my future in someone else's hands."

He added:

"The last time I had to leave, LaLiga had also accepted my registration, but in the end, it couldn't be done.

"Well, I was afraid that the same thing would happen again, and I would have to rush around like before when I had to come here to Paris and stay in a hotel for a long time with my family, with my children going to school and still being in the hotel.

"I wanted to make my own decision and that's why my return to Barça didn't happen. Although I would have loved to, it couldn't be done.”

Messi's Barcelona return could have worked out as Dembele is on his way out

According to Fabrizio Romano, Dembele has now agreed a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain. A verbal agreement has been reached with the player's agent and the Parisians will now formally inform Barcelona of the same. Both teams are likely to find an amicable way to close the deal soon.

Meanwhile, Messi has hit the ground running in the MLS. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in two appearances so far for Inter Miami.