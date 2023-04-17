Journalist provides Mason Mount contract update Chelsea fans will absolutely love

Journalist Simon Phillips has given a positive update on Mason Mount's future at Stamford Bridge, which will certainly excite Chelsea fans. He has claimed that the Blues are preparing a contract offer for the England international and are confident that the midfielder will accept the new terms.

Mount's existing deal with the Blues is set to expire this summer. Talks over the English midfielder's contract renewal have been ongoing, but no agreement has been reached yet. As a result, the former Derby County man has been attracting interest from multiple clubs, most notably Liverpool.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Newcastle and NEW: Newcastle and Liverpool have checked on Mason Mount but with Chelsea reported to be asking over £70m for the 24-year-old, the feeling is, at that price, there will be more chance of him renewing his contract. #lfc [mail] 🚨 NEW: Newcastle and Liverpool have checked on Mason Mount but with Chelsea reported to be asking over £70m for the 24-year-old, the feeling is, at that price, there will be more chance of him renewing his contract. #lfc [mail]

Despite this interest, the west London outfit have prepared a new deal that they believe will entice Mount to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to Phillips. The journalist told GiveMeSport:

"Right now, I'm told that the focus is on getting Mount back to full fitness and back to better form. We saw him come in against Real Madrid and he was of the only players that looked like a threat for Chelsea."

He added:

"That's what Chelsea want right now, They just want him to be on the pitch and playing well, but the talks will come and Chelsea are feeling a little bit more optimistic that the new set of terms that they're going to put on the table will hopefully be accepted by Mason Mount."

Mount has scored three goals and provided two assists in 24 Premier League appearances for the Blues this season. The England international has also recorded four assists in eight UEFA Champions League matches this term.

"I'm not sure what they're seeing" - Frank Lampard defends Mason Mount amid criticism over Chelsea midfielder's performances

Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard has questioned Mount's critics this season, failing to understand why they cannot recognize his talent. The English manager also claimed that part of the criticism stems from the effects of social media.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“You can ask Tuchel, Southgate, Potter – it’s clear that he’s a top player”, via Lampard: “Mason Mount is already a top player. He’s hungry since the first day. If anyone thinks Mount is not already a top-level player then I’m not sure what they’re seeing”.“You can ask Tuchel, Southgate, Potter – it’s clear that he’s a top player”, via @noahrobson_ Lampard: “Mason Mount is already a top player. He’s hungry since the first day. If anyone thinks Mount is not already a top-level player then I’m not sure what they’re seeing”. 🔵 #CFC“You can ask Tuchel, Southgate, Potter – it’s clear that he’s a top player”, via @noahrobson_. https://t.co/ka6zmMJLTu

Lampard said at a press conference prior to his side's disappointing 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (15 April):

"I'm not going to tell anyone what opinion they should have on football but if anyone thinks Mason Mount is not already a top-level player then I'm not sure what they're seeing, in my opinion. Form is one thing that people can debate. There's players now that get debated about more than we were in my career."

He added:

"It's partly social media. But from working with Mason, you can ask myself, you can ask Thomas Tuchel, you can ask Gareth Southgate, you can ask Graham Potter, it's clear he's a top player."

It remains to be seen whether Mount will renew his contract with the club or leave in the summer.

