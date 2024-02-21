Journalist provides update on Jurgen Klopp to Bayern Munich rumors after Thomas Tuchel exit is announced

A new update has been revealed regarding a potential move for Jurgen Klopp to Bayern Munich. Thomas Tuchel will leave the Bavarian giants at the end of the season, which sparked rumors that Klopp might take over.

The Liverpool manager has already announced his plan to step down from Anfield in the summer. Following this announcement, other managers like Barcelona's Xavi Hernandez and Thomas Tuchel also decided to announce their summer exits.

Rumors have swirled around Klopp's replacement at Liverpool and Tuchel's replacement at Bayern Munich.

While there have been reports that Klopp might take over the Bavarian giants, Marc Kosicke has revealed to Sky Sports Deutschland (via Football Transfers):

“Jurgen Klopp will not coach any club or national team for a year after this current season. That remains unchanged.”

With Klopp out of the picture, Bayern Munich are said to be very keen on hiring Xabi Alonso, considering his impressive challenge to their Bundesliga dominance.

He is currently managing Bayer Leverkusen, who sit at the top of the domestic league table and could secure the title at the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp discusses Luton clash as Liverpool continue title chase

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for his team to maintain focus against Luton Town as they head into the season's final stretch.

The Reds are dealing with injuries on different fronts in the squad, but this hasn't stopped them in their hunt for the Premier League title. Notably, the last time they faced Luton, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League replay, Klopp stressed the importance of not underestimating the relegation candidates (via Liverpool Offside):

“The main lesson is that we should not expect anything different this time. Luton will fight, they will use their strengths and they will look to make life as uncomfortable for us as they possibly can."

He added:

“This is why our first objective has to be doing everything we can to be the most difficult opponent that Luton can face. We did not do this as often as we would have liked at Kenilworth Road but this time we are at Anfield so we should use it.”

Aside from the Premier League title, Jurgen Klopp could potentially lead Liverpool to the quadruple. They currently sit at the top of the domestic table while preparing to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. They are also in the FA Cup and the Europa League.