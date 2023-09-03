Journalist provides update on Lisandro Martinez after he was substituted in Manchester United's loss to Arsenal

Journalist Simon Peach has said that Lisandro Martinez has joined Argentina's camp alongside Alejandro Garnacho after limping off during the Arsenal-Manchester United Premier League clash.

The central defender had to be substituted in the second half of the Emirates clash, which the Gunners won 3-1. Martinez went off when the score was 1-1 and was replaced by Harry Maguire.

With Raphael Varane already on the sidelines and Victor Lindelof forced to be taken off, fans were left worried. The recent update on Martinez should be good news, though.

Manchester United, meanwhile, lost at the Emirates despite taking a first-half lead through Marcus Rashford. Martin Odegaard equalised after 35 seconds, and the second half was drama-filled.

Kai Haverrtz had a penalty decision for the Gunners get overturned, while Alejandro Garnacho's late strike was ruled offside by VAR. Injury-time goals from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus then sealed the game as Arsenal came away with all three points.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes hilarious Kai Havertz claim following Manchester United win

Arsenal's Kai Havertz had a mixed outing against Manchester United. While the German might have had a penalty awarded, he missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the first half.

Despite playing five games across competitions for the Gunners, Haverz is yet to register a goal contribution. Manager Mikel Arteta, though, is keeping faith in his big-money summer signing (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano) with a rather hilarious comment:

“I said to Havertz: things are hard at the beginning. When I met my wife, at the beginning, it was hard to conquer her. It was hard. I had to try and message her, and go, and go. And at the end, when she says ‘yes, we can be together…’ it’s beautiful.”

Arteta's side return to action on September 17 after the international break when they play at Everton.