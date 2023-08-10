Journalist provides update on Liverpool's reported move to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo

CBS journalist Ben Jacobs has poured cold water on claims Liverpool have made a bid for Chelsea target Moises Caicedo.

There were claims on Thursday (August 10) that the Reds had looked to hijack the west Londoners' pursuit of Caicedo. They most recently had an £80 million bid for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder rejected and the Merseysdiers reportedly placed a higher bid than this.

However, Jacobs claims that Liverpool have not made an offer for the 21-year-old. Moreover, he suggests that there are games being played between two the two Premier League giants regarding Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia:

"Liverpool have NOT placed an offer for Moises Caicedo. Lot of Caicedo-Lavia games going on. (LFC) have always indicated they like Caicedo, but not his price tag. That's why they didn't bid in January either. Nothing formal tabled to date as far as I understand."

Brighton value Caicedo at £100 million and Chelsea are yet to reach that fee nor an agreement with the Seagulls to compromise. The Ecuadorian shined for Roberto De Zerbi's side last season, featuring 43 times across competitions, chipping in with two goal contributions. However, claims that Jurgen Klopp's side have come into the equation with a concrete proposal appear to be wide of the mark.

It comes after the Blues made a reported £48 million bid for Southampton's Lavia. The Saints are holding out for £50 million for the Belgian who is Klopp's top transfer target.

Chelsea's offer for Liverpool target Romeo Lavia is likely to be rejected

Lavia has been the subject of a bid from Chelsea.

Sky Sports reports that Chelsea's £48 million offer for Lavia is expected to be shunned by Southampton. The EFL Championship outfit are only willing to sell the 19-year-old for £50 million, giving Liverpool hope of still securing his services.

Lavia impressed for the Saints last season, appearing 34 times across competitions, chipping in with two-goal contributions. He shares some similarities to Caicedo from a playing style perspective.

Both are energetic, box-to-box midfielders whose stocks are rising in the Premier League. The duo look to be on the cusp of big-money moves to two of English football's heavyweights.

Lavia is yet to feature for Southampton this season as doubts grow over his future. Liverpool have already failed with three bids worth as much as £45 million for the Belgian.

The Reds now know that the Saints are intent on their £50 million valuation. Lowballing the EFL Championship side is going to have no positive impact on attempts to prise him away from St Mary's.