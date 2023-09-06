Manchester United's new signing Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly fit after rumors surfaced on Tuesday (September 5) claiming that injury could keep him out of action for six weeks.

Football correspondent for The Telegraph, James Ducker, recently took to his X account and clarified the Morocco international's current fitness situation. Ducker wrote (via his X):

"Some rumours circulating that new #mufc signing Sofyan Amrabat could be out for six weeks. Ignore. He’s not injured and will report for international duty with Morocco."

The defensive midfielder completed a season-long loan move on deadline day to Old Trafford. The Red Devils will reportedly pay a €10 million loan fee to Fiorentina for Amrabat's services and have the option to buy the player for €25 million (via Goal).

After impressing at the Qatar World Cup last year, the 27-year-old held out for a move to Manchester United amid interest from the club's Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Amrabat has managed 107 appearances for Fiorentina across all competitions, registering a goal and an assist each. Red Devils fans will have to wait until the international break ends to see their latest acquisition in action. Erik ten Hag's men will host Brighton on September 16 in their next league fixture.

"He can also play alongside Casemiro" - Manchester United boss hints at potential role for Sofyan Amrabat

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, meanwhile, has heaped praise on new signing Sofyan Amrabat following his arrival at Old Trafford. The former Ajax boss hinted at the Morocco international's potential role at his new club.

According to ten Hag, Amrabat could occupy Casemiro's number six role but can potentially play alongside the former Real Madrid star. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Because with the season, you need that depth there. In that position, we only had Casemiro who can play there and others we have to make compromises.

"With Sofyan Amrabat, we have another one. He can also play alongside Casemiro because he can play higher on the pitch and it's good to have him. He fits good to Premier League football, Champions League football, the demands."

Should ten Hag decide to go with a midfield pairing of Amrabat and Casemiro, it could be at the detriment of £60 million signing Mason Mount. With Bruno Fernandes occupying the attacking midfield position, the England international's place could be in question.