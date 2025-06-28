Journalist reveals accidental text message Rafa Benitez once sent him about Freddie Woodman as Liverpool snap up goalkeeper on free transfer

BBC reporter Simon Clancy recently took to social media and revealed that former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez once sent him a message about the Reds' latest signing, Freddie Woodman.

The English custodian has agreed to join the Merseyside outfit from Preston North End on a free transfer. The 28-year-old will feature as the Premier League champions' third-choice goalkeeper after Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Woodman, who joined Preston from Newcastle United in 2022, declined to sign an extension with the Championship side. The 28-year-old joined Newcastle in 2013 but was sent on multiple loan spells to different clubs.

In 2016, he seemingly impressed then-Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, who wanted to keep him at St James' Park for another season. However, instead of conveying his message to the youth coach Simon, the Spanish tactician messaged journalist Simon Clancy. The texts read (via SiClancy via X):

"Hi Simon, we need to bring back Woodman. Thanks. Rafa."

"Hello Rafa, as nice as it was to hear from you, I think this was meant for a different Simon. Very best wishes, Simon at the BBC," Clancy replied.

Sharing the story, he took to X and uploaded a screenshot of the conversation. He captioned the post:

"Nine years ago, Rafa Benitez, as Newcastle manager, texted me - instead of their youth team manager of the same name - (Rafa had done some work at 5 live sport), asking me to bring a young keeper called Freddie Woodman back off loan."

Simon Clancy chose the right moment to share the post and the story when the Englishman agreed to join the Reds.

New Liverpool signing lauds Andy Robertson

Scotland v Iceland - International Friendly - Source: Getty

New Liverpool signing Milos Kerkez has claimed that he wanted to play for the Reds since his childhood. He also lauded Scottish defender Andy Robertson and stated that he remembers watching John Arne Riise.

Arne Riise was a part of Liverpool between 2001 and 2008, as he primarily played as a left-back. Later, Robertson joined the Reds from Hull City in 2017, and since then, he has been a key player behind the Reds' success. Lauding the Scotsman, Milos Kerkez said via the club's official website (via This is Anfield):

"Obviously, I watched a lot. I'm 21, so I started to watch when I was 13,14 and to be really into Liverpool. Obviously I remember a lot of legends, let's say obviously in the left-back (position), I watched a lot of clips of John Arne Riise."

"And Robertson also I love a lot - I watched a lot of videos and games of him. For me, like I say, it's a really honour, a real privilege to come here and be a Liverpool player now. I just want to get going," he added.

The Hungarian defender has joined the Reds on a five-year deal from Bournemouth for a reported fee of £40 million.

