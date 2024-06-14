Journalist’s old tweet on then Fulham talent Jamal Musiala from 2013 resurfaces after he scores for Germany in Euro 2024 opening game

A tweet from journalist Elizabeth Ammon about Jamal Musiala has resurfaced after the 21-year-old scored for Germany in their EURO 2024 opener in Munich on Friday (June 14). Die Roten beat 10-man Scotland 5-1 to emerge as lone of the clear favourites for the trophy.

It was a thorough first half of domination for Germany as they pounded their visitors without mercy. The attacking masterclass began through Joshua Kimmich, who set up n unmarked Florian Wirtz. The Bundesliga winner sealed the opener with a shot from inside the D inside 10 minutes.

Jamal Musiala scored the second goal of the game nine minutes later. The assist came from Kai Havertz who provided a perfect pass for the 21-year-old to run onto. Musiala wasted little effort bringing it to his right foot before powering a ruthless shot into the roof of the net.

His stunning goal was so brilliant that it led to an old tweet from journalist Elizabeth Ammon resurfacing and going viral. The Times reporter had seen Musiala play when he was much younger at Fulham and was clearly blown away, tweeting in 2013:

"There's a young lad on Fulham's books called Jamal Musiala (he's about 11 years old) who is ludicrously good!"

The rest of the first half was a breeze for the hosts, as Ryan Porteous of Scotland picked up a red card after a poor tackle in the penalty area on captain Ilkay Gundogan. Kai Havertz took the responsibility from 12 yards, burying his effort to add Germany's third goal in a dominating first half.

Jamal Musiala impresses in EURO 2024 opener as Germany bully Scotland

The second half of the EURO 2024 opener saw the Scots continue receiving a drubbing. Going a man down clearly did very little to improve their situation. Jamal Musiala scored a second goal and played a role in the third with his movement.

The Bayern Munich star laid in a pass for Ilkay Gundogan into the area, but it bounced kindly for Niklas Fullkrug, who took a touch before powering the fourth goal in. Fullkrug scored again but was found to be offside.

Scotland pulled one back through a defensive lapse in judgment from the Germans, as a moment of confusion led to Antonio Rudiger's own goal. However, Germany restored their four-goal lead through Emre Can, who curled in a fifth from distance as Julian Nagelsmann's men commenced their EURO 2024 campaign in style.