Journalist says 23-year-old Los Blancos star is Pep Guardiola's 'favorite Real Madrid player'

MARCA journalist Carlos Carpio has claimed that Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo is Pep Guardiola's favorite of Carlo Ancelotti's crop of talent.

Rodrygo netted Madrid's second in an enthralling 3-3 draw against City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal (April 9). It proved to be an important goal which he took well by poking the ball past visiting goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

The Brazilian forward was perhaps the hosts' best performer on the night, energetic throughout at the Santiago Bernabeu. He also made two key passes, created one big chance, and won three of four ground duels.

Carpio praised Rodrygo by suggesting that Guardiola is a huge admirer (via Madrid Xtra):

"Rodrygo is Guardiola’s favourite Real Madrid player. His style."

Expand Tweet

Rodrygo has been in fine form this season despite Jude Bellingham's arrival and Vinicius Junior's continued run as Los Blancos' protagonist. He's registered 16 goals and eight assists in 43 games across competitions.

The young attacker's versatility has helped Ancelotti as he's played on both wings and as a centre-forward. This combined with his pace and eye for goal are traits that Guardiola often likes from his attackers.

Rodrygo joined Madrid from Brazilian outfit Santos in 2019 for €45 million. He's won nine major trophies during his five-year spell in the Spanish capital.

Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Real Madrid's midfield conductor Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos conjured up an eye-catching performance.

Real Madrid and City's spectacle saw many players shine including Phil Foden who scored a phenomenal goal. It was a solid showing from the hosts who managed to deal with the Cityzens' dominance in possession.

However, they might feel a win was required as the tie heads to the Etihad (April 17). It will be important that experienced heads come to the fore for Ancelotti in Manchester next week and Toni Kroos will need to be at his best.

Kroos, 34, has continued to flourish and roll back the years at Madrid this season. The German playmaker has registered one goal and seven assists in 40 games across competitions.

Guardiola spoke highly of Kroos' performance last night (via Football Espana):

"Toni Kroos? Oh Toni Kroos. He controls Real Madrid in a way that only Toni Kroos can."

Expand Tweet

Kroos sat in midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni who will miss the second leg through suspension. He found his man with all seven long ball attempts and won three of four ground duels in a typically elegant showing.

Poll : Should Manchester City try to sign Rodrygo? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion