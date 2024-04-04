Journalist says ex-Bayern Munich manager is 'unlikely to succeed Klopp' at Liverpool this summer

Reputed journalist Jason Burt has made a big claim regarding the future of Julian Nagelsmann, who has been named one of the candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool at the end of the season. Burt claimed that the now-Germany manager is unlikely to be keen on a move to Anfield to fill in the void left by his compatriot.

The Reds suffered a major blow in January when Klopp announced his decision to step down from the hot seat at the end of the season. Since then, the Merseyside giants have been linked with a host of managers, including Nagelsmann.

However, Burt stated that the former Bayern Munich manager might not be interested in a switch to Anfield as Klopp's replacement.

He said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“Another option for them [Bayern] is their former coach Julian Nagelsmann, who has also been under consideration by Liverpool but, it seems, is unlikely to want to succeed Klopp."

Xabi Alonso was thought to be Liverpool's priority target at first but the Spaniard will stay at Bayer Leverkusen beyond this season providing a hammer blow to the Reds. Ruben Amorim, Roberto De Zerbi, and Thiago Motta have also been linked with a switch to Anfield as Klopp's successors, with Amorim thought to be the frontrunner.

Meanwhile, Nagelsmann, currently in charge of Germany, has his contract expiring in the summer after the Euros. The German has been linked with both Liverpool as well as Manchester United.

Pundit tips Premier League manager as the perfect Jurgen Klopp successor at Liverpool

Pundit Shaka Hislop has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou could be the perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

The former West Ham United keeper has claimed that the Australian has a lot of similarities with Klopp in terms of tactical approach and personality, saying:

"Listen, in terms of fit, I think Postecoglou is as close to Jurgen Klopp as you will get, both in terms of how his teams play and in terms of his personality, how he manages the players, how he manages the fans which is a big part of Jurgen Klopp’s appeal, certainly to Liverpool fans."

Postecoglou only joined Tottenham Hotspur last summer and has made a solid impact at the north London club. Spurs are currently fifth in the table with 57 points and trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by two points with a game in hand.

