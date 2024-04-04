 "As close to Jurgen Klopp as you will get" - Pundit believes PL manager is 'perfect fit' for Liverpool

Liverpool are expected to intensify their search for the replacement of Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Anfield at the end of the season. After Xabi Alonso's decision to stay with Bayer Leverkusen for at least one more year, the Reds will activate Plan B, which could be Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian manager has done a great job with Spurs this season and according to pundit Shaka Hislop, Postecoglou is a great replacement for the German.

"Listen, in terms of fit, I think Postecoglou is as close to Jurgen Klopp as you will get, both in terms of how his teams play and in terms of his personality, how he manages the players, how he manages the fans which is a big part of Jurgen Klopp’s appeal, certainly to Liverpool fans," Hislop told ESPN, via TBR Football.

Hislop, however, believes that Tottenham will be unwilling to engage in talks to let Ange Postecoglou go, with the Australian manager being under contract with the club through to the summer of 2027. Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League with 57 points, two points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.

Liverpool not expected to pursue Roberto de Zerbi, as Ruben Amorim remains a frontrunner

Liverpool have opened a broad coaching search after top candidate Xabi Alonso turned down the opportunity to take over the Reds.

The coaching list initially featured Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi and Germany national team manager Julian Nagelsmann. But the Reds have moved on from both candidates, who are considered frontrunners to take over at Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sports.

It also appears that Sporting Lisbon coach Ruben Amorim is the frontrunner to become the new coach. But Liverpool will need to pay €13 million to hire him, as the Portuguese is under contract with Sporting.

Heading into the season finale, the English giants should proceed with shorlisted candidates soon, but a final decision is not expected to be made before the end of the season. The Reds are currently second the league with 67 points, one behind Arsenal and level with Manchester City. They do, however, gave a game in hand over both teams. They will face Sheffield United at home in the Premeir League on April 4 before traveling to Old Trafford to take on Manchester Unitd on April 7.

