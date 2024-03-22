Journalist says Liverpool managerial target could move to European giants in the summer

Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has said that Liverpool target Xabi Alonso is likely to move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Both Bayern and the Reds will have managerial vacancies at the end of the season, as their respective managers, Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp, leaving. While Tuchel is leaving after Bayern are set for a trophyless season in more than a decade, Klopp is putting an end to his nine-season Anfield stint due to burnout.

That has sent both clubs scurrying for options, with Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso - who has played for both Bayern and the Reds - emerging as a frontrunner for the hot seat.

The Spaniard has done an impressive job at the BayArena, with Leverkusen 10 points clear atop the Bundesliga with eight games remaining. Impressively, Alonso's side are unbeaten this season, having also reached the DFB-Pokal semifinals and the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

Plettenberg said (as per Bayern & Germany) about Bayern's pursuit of Alonso:

"Bayern Munich have confirmed again in the last hours and in the last days, from my sources around Bayern Munich, they are confident to sign him. They are pushing for him.

"But there are no negotiations, no talks have taken place. It's difficult to get him, but Bayern is optimistic. ... Clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, they want to sign him. ... Our key information ... he will join Bayern Munich and not Liverpool."

Alonso spent productive spells at both clubs, retiring at Bayern after the 2016-17 season.

How have Liverpool fared this season?

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a solid season. They trail Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 28 games and are into the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, where they play Atalanta.

Having won the EFL Cup earlier this year, their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple were dashed following a 4-3 extra time loss at Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

However, the Reds are in for a strong finish to the campaign as they pursue the Europa League - the only title they haven't won under Klopp - and a first league title in four years.