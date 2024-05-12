Journalist slams Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe for his 'cold, flavorless announcement' ahead of PSG exit

French journalist Pascal Dupraz revealed that he was unhappy with Kylian Mbappe following the forward's announcement of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) exit. The Frenchman posted a video which was over three minutes long, explaining his plans to depart the club in the summer and thanking the fans for their support.

In 2022, Real Madrid came close to sealing the transfer of Mbappe, who has been one of their major targets in recent years, but failed to close the deal. The forward signed an extension with PSG, which would keep him at the club until June 2024.

Earlier this year, Kylian Mbappe informed the French giants that he would not be signing a new deal with them, and would leave once his current contract runs out. The 25-year-old, however, pledged to continue to give his best while he remains at the club, and he has led them to another league crown.

Speaking on RMC Sport, Dupraz was critical of how the former AS Monaco man chose to announce his impending departure, calling it 'cold' and 'flavorless'. He also took the chance to blame Mbappe for Les Parisens' UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of the less-heralded Borussia Dortmund.

“He managed to make me sad twice this week. First on Tuesday and then on Friday with that cold, flavorless announcement, not up to the level of the person he is.

“That’s the only criticism I have of this player, whom I adore. It deserved a real press conference with journalists, to respect them as he has often done. They could have conveyed Kylian Mbappe’s emotions to us.”

Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris as a bonafide club legend, as well as a legend of French football. The forward is the club's all-time top scorer with 255 goals in 306 appearances, and has 43 in 46 appearances this season. He has also scored 190 goals in 245 league games in France.

PSG boss hails Kylian Mbappe as club legend ahead of final match at home

PSG manager Luis Enrique has hailed forward Kylian Mbappe as the 25-year-old is set to take to the pitch at the Parc Des Princes for the last time as a PSG player. The French champions will face Toulouse at home on Sunday in what is surely his last home game.

Enrique spoke to the press ahead of the game, and named Mbappe as a club legend, praising his impact on the club. The Spanish manager saw the Frenchman spearhead his side's successful title push this season, and could end up winning another honour, Coupe dè France, before leaving.

“He is a club legend, he gave everything for the club and the club also gave him everything."

PSG have now lost most of the stalwarts in their team in recent windows, with the exit of Mbappe following exits of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos in 2022-23. They will prioritise the development of young players as they look to get to the summit of European football.