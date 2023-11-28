Journalist suggests Chelsea might look to sign ex-player in the January transfer window

Chelsea could launch a permanent winter move to re-sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, as per reputed journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Blues, who spent over £400 million on transfer sums earlier this summer, have faltered this campaign due to their leaky defence. They have conceded 20 goals in 13 Premier League outings so far as Mauricio Pochettino's side sit in 10th place in the table with just 16 points.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs asserted that Chelsea could join the race to lure Guehi away from Selhurst Park in the January transfer window. He wrote:

"Keep in mind Mauricio Pochettino would ideally like a bit of proven Premier League quality. That's why I would keep an eye on the entering the race for a player like Marc Guehi, who they sold to Crystal Palace in 2021."

Stating that a potential deal is not in an advanced stage, Jacobs added:

"Plenty of clubs are looking. There's nothing advanced at Chelsea's end yet and there may be a bit of a difference of opinion between the profile in this position that Pochettino wants [for the 'now'] and the recruitment team are trying for [for the 'future']. I would imagine during December there will be some healthy internal debate."

Guehi, who spent time at the west London club between 2007 and 2021, has been a regular starter at Crystal Palace since arriving in a deal worth up to £20 million in 2021. The 23-year-old has made 96 appearances across competitions for his club, bagging five goals so far.

Dean Jones shares honest thoughts on two Chelsea defenders' respective club futures

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones stated that Chelsea should attempt to sell out-of-favor defender Malang Sarr in the winter transfer window. He elaborated:

"I was shocked that Sarr was still at the club when the season began. I don't understand what happened there. But he can't remain at Chelsea any longer. They have to find an exit for him, so that will happen."

Opining on Trevoh Chalobah's future at the Blues, Jones continued:

"For Chalobah, it's a little bit in the lap of the gods because he's just hoping that the right offer lands for him that suits him and he can find somewhere to get back to the level he wants to be. There are opportunities, and his agents will start seeking a clearer understanding around where he might fit."

Both Sarr and Chalobah are yet to make an appearance this season.

Should both the 24-year-old stars leave their club soon, Mauricio Pochettino would have five centre-backs at his disposal. Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill are currently fit for selection, with Wesley Fofana set to be out until next April due to an injury.