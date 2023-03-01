Journalist urges PSG manager Christophe Galtier to switch systems to accommodate Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr in team

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dazzled in Neymar's absence as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) brushed away Olympique de Marseille by a scoreline of 3-0 in their latest Ligue 1 clash.

Christophe Galtier deployed a different formation for his team against Marseille. The Parisians lined up in a 3-5-2 system in their superstar Brazilian attacker's absence through injury. The team looked extremely fluid in the new formation.

Journalist Loic Tanzi has now suggested that Galtier should look to continue with the system if the Parisians defeat Bayern Munich and proceed to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Tanzi claimed with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack, the team's number 10 should be slotted in for Fabian Ruiz. Tanzi also said that the Brazilian helps the duo of Messi and Mbappe to play with more freedom. He said (via Canal Supporters):

"If PSG goes to the quarter-finals, will Christophe Galtier continue in this system (3-5-2) with Neymar ? I think the answer is yes. It's just the Brazilian's use that will be a bit different. We can remove Fabian Ruiz and put Ney in the midfield instead. At the start of the season, Galtier constantly said that the balance of this team is Neymar who brings it.

"It is Ney who allows Mbappé and Messi to stay in front and defend less and he is the one who would make the efforts in the middle, he has always done it well. PSG played very well in the first part of the season with the three in a system with three defenders. I don't understand why they say that without Neymar it's easier. In recent lost matches, there weren't all three on the pitch. And it is mainly due to the absence of Mbappé in this case."

PSG will need Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe firing on all cylinders against Bayern

PSG lost their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg clash against Bayern Munich by a scoreline of 1-0. The second leg will take place next week, on March 8.

Alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the Parisians will need their Brazilian talisman in full force to defeat the Bavarians. The no. 10, however, is a doubt against Bayern due to the injury he suffered during the win against LOSC Lille.

He was the subject of an ankle injury and had to be stretchered off the field during the match on February 19.

