"Jr scoring just like his dad", "GOAT in progress" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's son scores brace for Al-Nassr U13 team against Al Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo's son was at the double for Al-Nassr's U13s as his incredible start to his youth career with the Saudi Pro League giants continued.

Ronaldo Jr netted a brace in Al-Nassr U13's 4-1 win against Al-Fateh on Friday (October 27). The 13-year-old followed in the footsteps of his father last year by joining the Saudi club's academy last year.

'Cristianinho' made his debut for Al-Alami U13s in a 6-0 win against Al Qadsiah a week ago. He displayed his electric pace and silky skills in that victory with his stepmom Georgina Rodriguez watching on from the stands.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr went one better and conjured up a goalscoring performance against Al-Fateh. It draws similarities to the many his father has enjoyed throughout his illustrious career.

He is proving to be a prolific youngster, having already excelled at Manchester and Juventus' academies previously. The Portuguese teenager once found the net 58 times in just 28 games for the Serie A club's U9s, per The Bussiness Insider.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr was joined on the scoresheet by teammates Mubarak Almasrahi and Meshal Alamri in the win against Al-Fateh.

However, fans' plaudits have all gone towards the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's son following his brace. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Cristiano Jr scoring just like his dad."

Another fan reckons the Al-Nassr U13 forward is in the beginning stages of becoming an all-time great like his father:

"Upcoming Goat in progress."

Here's how fans on X reacted to Cristianinho's double against Al-Fateh:

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo meets British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest.

Cristiano Ronaldo caught up with British boxer and Manchester United fan Tyson Fury on Friday. The Gypsy King geared up for his heavyweight bout against MMA fighter Francis Ngannou today (October 28).

The two iconic athletes were seen exchanging pleasantries in a video posted by Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh on X. Fury dubs Ronaldo, 38, as the greatest player in history:

"Cristiano you're the greatest footballer that's ever lived and I mean that."

The pair shook hands before Fury informed the Al-Nassr captain how he's been a massive fan watching him for several years:

"I'm a big fan, I've watched all the football. When you were at Manchester United first time and second time, Real Madrid."

Ronaldo asked Fury if he'd been to the stadium to watch him. The British heavyweight champion responded:

"I come to the stadium but I get much torture when I go there, it's like boom."

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United for the second time in November 2022. However, he was an Old Trafford hero during his two spells with the Red Devils, bagging 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 games across competitions.