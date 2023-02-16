Jude Bellingham admits he was surprised by Chelsea's tactics that led to Borussia Dortmund's winner in the UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has expressed surprise over Chelsea's tactics, which led to the BVB grabbing the winner in their Champions League clash yesterday (15 February).

The two sides clashed at the Signal Iduna Park for the first leg of their round of 16 tie, with the home side earning a narrow 1-0 victory.

It proved to be a tight encounter between the two clubs in Germany, with both sides enjoying a fair share of possession. Following a goalless first half, the game was eventually decided by Karim Adeyemi, who fired the ball into the back of the net in the 63rd minute.

The German forward broke away on a sharp counter-attack and rounded Kepa Arrizabalaga before slotting it home.

Speaking after the game, Jude Bellingham revealed that he was surprised that Chelsea kept only one man on Adeyemi in the build-up to the goal.

The Englishman said, as quoted by CBS Sports:

“I was surprised that they [Chelsea]nonly left one player back with the pace and power that Karim [Adeyemi] has. He got the ball under control well and he just used the attributes that we all know we’ve got and that we’ve seen in training from him."

It is worth noting that Chelsea tried hard to bag an equalizer after falling behind but to convert. Joao Felix struck the bar and missed another glorious chance to restore parity. The Blues also went close to finding the back of the net on other occasions but couldn't get the job done.

The result meant that Chelsea's unbeaten run of four games in all competitions finally came to an end yesterday. The two sides will lock horns once again in the return leg on 7 March to decide who will progress into the next round.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter calls for improvement following Borussia Dortmund loss

The English tactician has urged his players to do better after they lost the first leg of their round of 16 tie with the Bundesliga outfit yesterday. Speaking after the game, Potter said:

“It’s a poor goal and we have to do better. We were pushing at the time and were the better team. So to concede in that manner is what we’re disappointed with. The players are honest and they know they can do better with that. We have to help them, of course, but we will focus on the positives."

The Blues will switch their focus to the Premier League ahead of the weekend. Potter's side have an important fixture against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (18 February).

