"Jude Bellingham is the best player in the world", "Nico Paz take a bow" - Twitter reacts as Real Madrid defeat Napoli 4-2 in UCL fixture

Jude Bellingham has continued his impressive goalscoring streak for Real Madrid, helping them record a comfortable 4-2 win over Italian champions Napoli. The English midfielder provided a goal and an assist for Los Blancos as they eased to a win in front of their fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are UEFA Champions League royalty and come into every season of the competition as favourites to win the title. Los Blancos already sealed their passage into the Last 16 of the competition with two games to spare, but showed their class against Napoli.

In front of their fans at the Santiago Bernabeu, the usual suspects were responsible for Carlo Ancelotti's side claiming all three points on offer.

Brazilian forward Rodrygo continued his stellar run of form with a goal, while Jude Bellingham also added his name to the scoresheet for the 15th time.

Fans were impressed with the performances of the players and of the team as a collective unit. They went on X to share their thoughts and praise the players who caught their eye in the match.

Bellingham received high praise from multiple quarters for his match-winninh contribution for the side:

Meanwhile, teenage star Nico Paz came off the bench to score a brilliant goal, his first for the club, rightly earning the praise of fans afterwards.

Many fans hailed the club for their performance in the encounter and the manner of their win at home.

Los Blancos have sealed the top spot in their group and will be among the seeded teams in the Round of 16 draw when it comes up.

Jude Bellingham shines again as Real Madrid stroll to victory

Jude Bellingham scored one and assisted another for Real Madrid to steer the side to victory at home to Napoli. The 20-year-old midfielder was once again decisive for Ancelotti's side in front of their fans, scoring his 15th goal of the season.

Napoli took a surprise lead early in the game through Giovanni Simeone, before Rodrygo levelled the scoring for Los Blancos in the first half. Bellingham headed Los Blancos ahead in the first half before Andre Zambo Anugissa lashed home an equaliser.

Ancelotti then took off Brahim Diaz as his side sought a winner, and opted to introduce teenage academy graduate Nico Paz, who managed to score. Veteran striker Joselu also got his name on the score after a brilliant pass from Bellingham set him up in the closing stages.