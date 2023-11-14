Jude Bellingham and Chelsea star withdraw from England squad amid injury fears 

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham and Chelsea defender Levi Colwill have become the latest players to withdraw from England's squad for this week's Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The FA have confirmed that Bellingham and Colwill miss the Three Lions' two games against Malta on Friday (November 17) and North Macedonia three days later. Both players are nursing shoulder problems and will now return to their respective clubs, per Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett.

England already qualified for Euro 2024 as Group C winners, thus Gareth Southgate can afford to tinker with his side. Bellingham has been in extraordinary form for both club and country and Madrid will be glad to see him not risked.

The 20-year-old has sat out Los Blancos' last two games across competitions due to his shoulder injury. He's been a revelation at the Santiago Bernabeu, bagging 13 goals and three assists in 14 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Colwill has been a prominent member of Chelsea's defense this season but failed to make the squad to face Manchester City on Sunday. The 20-year-old watched from the sidelines as Mauricio Pochettino's side drew 4-4 at Stamford Bridge.

Bellingham and Colwill join Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk, Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison, and Newcastle United's Callum Wilson as players who have withdrawn from England's squad.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa, Manchester City's Rico Lewis, and Chelsea's Cole Palmer have been called up.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reveals he was desperate to sign Jude Bellingham

Frank Lampard wanted to sign Jude Bellingham for the west Londoners.

Frank Lampard has revealed he desperately tried to sign Jude Bellingham while in Chelsea during his first spell in the Stamford Bridge hotseat. The Madrid star was 16 at the time and the Blues weren't willing to pay £20 million for his services. He told John Obi Mikel's Obi One podcast:

"When I was managing at Chelsea (first time) I was desperate to bring Jude Bellingham in. But I couldn't get it through upstairs - the idea of paying £20m for someone his age (at the time)."

Bellingham instead joined Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for £22.75 million. He quickly broke into the senior side at Signal Iduna Park, flourishing for the Bundesliga giants. The 2023 Kopa Trophy winner managed 24 goals and 25 assists in 132 games across competitions for BvB.

The England international was then on the radar of Europe's biggest heavyweights this past summer. Madrid beat the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City to his signature in an £88 million (€103 million) deal.