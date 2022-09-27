Jude Bellingham compares Arsenal star to Lionel Messi after brilliant performance against Germany

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has compared his teammate and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka to Lionel Messi for his brilliant performance against Germany in the Nations League.

The Borussia Dortmund youngster commented 'Leo' under Saka's Instagram post after the match.

Saka was instrumental in England's late comeback in their last UEFA Nations League Group C match on Monday as the Three Lions secured a 3-3 draw.

The Arsenal attacker was brought in as a substitute in the 66th minute of the game to replace Manchester City star Phil Foden. All three of England's goals came after he came on.

Saka took to Instagram to thank the English fans who came out in huge numbers at Wembley Stadium to support their national team. He captioned the post:

''Showed great character tonight and we deserved more in the end ! Thank you Wembley for your support.''

The 21-year-old Arsenal midfielder didn't score but his performance played a major role in England's comeback, who were 1-0 down when he came on and soon went two goals behind.

For the Three Lions, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Harry Kane each scored a goal in quick succession to put their team ahead. However, Kai Havertz's second goal ensured that the fiercely contested game ended in a draw.

Several of Saka's England teammates, including Reece James and Jack Grealish, commented on his post, lauding the youngster for his brilliant performance in the game against Germany.

Saka's performance in the game would have impacted Gareth Southgate's perception of the Arsenal youngster. If fielded in his preferred position on the right-wing, Saka could be instrumental in England's success in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Joe Cole says Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount's substitution was 'outstanding' in England's Nations League clash against Germany

Former England international Joe Cole believes the Three Lions put up a spirited fight against Germany in their last Nations League match on Monday. He also highlighted the 'oustanding' efforts by Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and Chelsea's Mason Mount.

Cole said that Gareth Southgate's decision to bring in Saka and Mount in the second half was a brilliant decision and the two youngsters showed 'so much spirit' in the game. He said:

“The substitutions, Saka and Mount, they were absolutely outstanding. They will be the envy of many teams at the World Cup. It was an outstanding performance, but it was from the gut. Those lads showed so much spirit."

