Jude Bellingham feels Manchester City are ‘lucky’ to have Erling Haaland as Dortmund star reacts to transfer

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham sent Manchester City a message after the Cityzens agreed on a deal to sign striker Erling Haaland. The Englishman claims Pep Guardiola's side are lucky to have the current BVB striker and admitted that he will miss playing with the Norwegian.

Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund announced they had reached an agreement over the transfer of Haaland this week. The striker is now set to complete the move this summer after personal terms and a medical is completed.

While speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten, Bellingham was asked about Haaland's transfer to Manchester City, and he praised the striker. He said:

"I told him that I am very happy for him [and] that he can take the next step on his path as a footballer. He's a brilliant player, a brilliant guy. I will miss that the most. He's a really good character. I think Manchester City are very lucky to have such a [good] player."

Jude Bellingham is not following Erling Haaland to Manchester City this season

Jude Bellingham has confirmed that he will be staying at Borussia Dortmund next season. As per BILD journalist Sebastien Kolsberger (via City Xtra), he was a target for the Cityzens and Liverpool. However, he has decided to stay at Signal Iduna Park for longer.

In the same interview with Ruhr Nachrichten, Bellingham said:

"The only future I think of is the next game for Dortmund. I'm really looking forward to next season. I can't wait for it to finally start. But yes, I'll be here next season, and I'll be ready. I have my destiny in my own hands and know that I can develop further if I make an effort and trust the people around me."

He added:

"I think my development this year has meant that I've played a bigger role in every game but two. I'm really grateful to Dortmund for the way they nurtured my talent. I think a lot of the credit goes to the coaching staff and the staff who keep the hype around me low. So I can just focus on winning games, because that's what I'm here for."

Chelsea were also following Bellingham's development (as per Football London). They were one of the clubs to have shown interest before they were hit with sanctions.

