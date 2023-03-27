Jude Bellingham gushes over Steven Gerrard as Liverpool legend makes honest admission

Jude Bellingham has heaped praise on Steven Gerrard, and the Liverpool legend has reciprocated it. The former England footballer claimed that the Borussia Dortmund star is developing a lot better than he (Gerrard) did at the age of 19.

Bellingham has been linked with a move to Liverpool and the midfielder is reportedly keen as well. He has interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City as well, while Manchester United and Chelsea are also keeping tabs.

Speaking to Channel 4 after the win over Ukraine, Bellingham claimed that Gerrard carried the teams he played for and added that it was a pleasure to stand next to the Liverpool legend. He said:

"The things that Stevie could do in terms of the teams he played in, the way he could carry a team, the way he could kind of single-handedly win a game - he could do everything as a midfielder. I've definitely said it multiple times - I've looked up to you so it's a pleasure to be stood here [next to Gerrard]."

Gerrard admitted that Bellingham was ahead of him in terms of development at 19, and said:

"Listen, let me tell you right now, you're a lot further ahead than I was at your age, so you're going in the right direction. He's more confident than me on the ball in terms of what he'll try, and I'm not just saying that just being modest, I'm saying that as it's the truth. I think he's further on than what I was at 19."

He added:

"Don't get me wrong, I got to where I wanted to get to and he'll naturally get to where he wants to if he keeps on doing what he's doing. But he's in a fantastic place and everything else around him he just needs to park it up and keep playing well and everything else will take care of itself."

Will Jude Bellingham join Liverpool in the summer?

England v Ukraine: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Borussia Dortmund have set a price tag of €150 million for Jude Bellingham, but they are hoping to keep him for another season. The Athletic claim Liverpool are unlikely to meet the asking price and could look for alternatives.

