Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and more: Rio Ferdinand picks Champions League team of the season

Rio Ferdinand has named his UEFA Champions League (UCL) team of the season ahead of the final on Saturday, June 1. The pundit's team features Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden among others.

Real Madrid are set to lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in the UCL final on Saturday (1 June). Los Blancos have the chance to win a record 15th Champions League trophy, while Dortmund could lift it for the first time in nearly three decades.

Ahead of the showdown this weekend, Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand named his team of the season in the tournament.

In goal, the pundit picked Madrid's Andriy Lunin. The Ukrainian has deputized for injured Thibaut Courtois this season and played a key role in his absence. The back four comprises three Dortmund players - full-backs Julian Ryerson and Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen, and veteran center-back Mats Hummels. Antonio Rudiger has also been included.

Ferdinand has picked Rodri as a holding midfielder, alongside Toni Kroos and Jude Bellingham. The England international has been in stellar form for Real Madrid in his first season in Spain.

He has contributed four goals and assists apiece in the Champions League this season, recording 23 goals and 12 assists in all competitions. The 20-year-old could likely be in the running for the Ballon d'Or this year for his exploits this term.

Ferdinand's attacking lineup includes Manchester City star Phil Foden, Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.

Jude Bellingham reveals message Jadon Sancho sent him ahead of Champions League final

Bellingham is set to take on his former club in his first Champions League final this weekend and will encounter multiple former teammates, including Jadon Sancho. The midfielder has revealed a message that he received from his compatriot ahead of the game.

When asked in an interview with Real Madrid's in-house media if he spoke to any of the Dortmund players, Bellingham said (via Metro):

"Not been speaking with any of them this week."

The midfielder then added:

"When we first went through I got a little message from Jadon. So I spoke with Sancho. Just saying, 'I’ll see you there', and all those kinds of things.

"Jadon’s always been someone who’s taken me under his wing when I first arrived at Dortmund. He’s a really good guy. He’s helped me a lot."

Bellingham moved to Germany in the summer of 2020 as a 17-year-old with just a single season of senior football under his belt. The midfielder rose to stardom at Dortmund and established himself as one of the most sought-after talents in world football.

However, he only spent one season with Sancho as the winger joined Manchester United in 2021. The pair won the DFB-Pokal together during the 2020-21 campaign.