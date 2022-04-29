Jude Bellingham picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's GOAT debate will certainly be around as long as the two superstars are still active. Even in the twilight of their respective careers, the iconic duo continue to split the opinions of football lovers across the globe.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is the latest footballer to jump on the unending GOAT debate. The 18-year-old has followed the same footpath as many other players by picking Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

mx @MessiMX30ii Another top talent, Jude Bellingham, picks Messi over Ronaldo Another top talent, Jude Bellingham, picks Messi over Ronaldo 😉🔥🐐 https://t.co/lrSMmkOO1P

In a short clip that has appeared on Twitter, the Englishman was asked by a fan to name who is better between the two legends and he didn't hesitate to mention the PSG talisman.

Meanwhile, the fan in question seemed to be a CR7 supporter as he responded by shouting the Portuguese's name and his popular "siu" chant. Bellingham, in turn, reacted with a laugh as the video ended.

It isn't difficult to understand why Jude Bellingham is more likely to side with Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate. The 18-year-old is one of the most technically-gifted young midfielders in European football at the moment.

It goes without saying that players who place a lot of emphasis on technique are most likely to rank Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. In contrast, those who believe in hard work are most likely to do otherwise.

Meanwhile, Jude Bellingham has made 41 appearances for Borussia Dortmund across all competitions so far this season, recording six goals and 13 assists. Considering his progress over the last couple of months, multiple clubs will certainly have him on their radar this summer.

Comparing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers this season

The greatest rivalry in football history continues...

It goes without saying that both players have performed below their normal standards this season. Cristiano Ronaldo leads in terms of the number of goals scored so far. His tally of 23 goals in 36 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions beats Lionel Messi's record of nine goals in 30 games for PSG.

The Argentine, however, leads in the playmaking department, with 13 assists compared to his eternal rival's three. With a few games still left, it'd be worth waiting to see how many more goals and assists the duo will add to their tallies.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava