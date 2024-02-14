Jude Bellingham reacts after special praise from Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham seemingly left a like on a post highlighting club legend Zinedine Zidane's praise for the England international.

Bellingham, one of the most talented youngsters in world football, completed a reported €103 million move from Borussia Dortmund to the Spanish capital last summer.

Since then, he's been on fire, having scored 20 goals and assisted eight in 29 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos. The 20-year-old midfielder has enjoyed an advanced role on the pitch under Carlo Ancelotti which allows him to get in the box and find the net with regularity.

Lavishing praise on the English star, Zidane, who won one La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophy each at the Santiago Bernabeu as a player, said (via Get Football News Spain):

“I’m a big fan of Jude Bellingham. He’s an incredible player, he’s doing incredible things. Now we want him to win trophies with Real Madrid, this is what I wish him.”

Now, X (formerly Twitter) account @MadridXtra has revealed that Bellingham liked a post which shared Zidane's comments.

The former Bundesliga star missed Real Madrid's latest UEFA Champions League win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday (1-0) due to an ankle injury. He picked up the issue in his side's 4-0 win against Girona on Saturday (February 10) and is expected to return in the first week of March.

What Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti said about Jude Bellingham's absence before RB Leipzig Champions League tie

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti remained positive about Jude Bellingham's replacements for Real Madrid's first-leg Round-of-16 match against RB Leipzig on Tuesday. He said (via GOAL):

"We never think about those [players] who aren't here. It's more fair to think about those who are here. Without him, we've won four games out of four [this season]. Those who've replaced him have done well, whether it's Brahim [Diaz] or Joselu."

Sure enough, it was Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz who performed the attacking midfield role and bagged Real Madrid's only goal of the night in the 48th minute.

The 24-year-old received the ball on the right-hand side of the pitch before driving into the box and releasing a curling left-footed shot that found the far corner. Overall, Diaz has scored eight goals and assisted three from 28 appearances across competitions.

He will be expected to play the No. 10 role during Los Blancos' trip to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (February 18).