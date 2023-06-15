Jude Bellingham reveals why he rejected Liverpool to join Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has explained his decision to join Real Madrid after being previously heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

The English teenager has joined Madrid on a six-year deal from Borussia Dortmund. The La Liga giants have spent €103 million on Europe's most-in-demand midfielder.

Bellingham has been unveiled as a Real Madrid player for the first time today (June 15). He has revealed that watching Los Blancos beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final played a massive part in his decision, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I was at the final when Madrid beat Liverpool, that was a huge factor in my decision to join Real."

The 19-year-old added that he has joined the greatest club in the world and money didn't play its part:

“I’m joining the greatest club in the world and it’s not about money.”

Bellingham has quickly become one of Europe's most exciting teenage talents. The English midfielder enjoyed a sensational season with Dortmund, even becoming the Bundesliga's youngest-ever captain. He scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 42 games across competitions.

The former Birmingham City academy graduate is yet to win the Champions League but evidently was present during Madrid's 2022 triumph. Carlo Ancelotti's men beat Liverpool 1-0 with Vinicius Junior bagging the winner.

The Reds were extremely interested in signing the player this summer, with Jurgen Klopp an admirer of the English teenager. However, BvB's valuation put the Merseyside giants off and they turned their attention elsewhere.

Bellingham will now get the opportunity to try and help Madrid return to the top of European football. Their throne as European champions was taken from them by Manchester City this season. However, Los Blancos are the record holders with 14 Champions League trophies to their name.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp explained his club's decision to cool interest in Real Madrid new-boy Bellingham

Liverpool couldn't compete with Real Madrid financially

Liverpool boss Klopp commented on the Merseysiders' decision not to pursue a deal for the former Dortmund midfielder amid his astronomical price tag. The German coach was asked about the situation in April to which he responded (via Sky Sports):

"It's not about Jude Bellingham my answer now - why do we constantly talk about things we theoretically can't have? We cannot have six players in the summer for £100m [each], for example, everybody would say that's clear."

The Reds have signed a new midfielder by luring Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield. The Argentine has joined Klopp's side for €42 million allowing them to make further additions to their midfield.

However, Bellingham was long regarded as their top transfer target and he built a strong connection with duo Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The financial aspect was too much of an ask for the Merseysiders and he will now be playing for Real Madrid.

