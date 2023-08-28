Jude Bellingham sends message to Liverpool star after gritty display in 2-1 comeback win against Newcastle United

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has expressed his faith in Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Reds' latest 2-1 Premier League win at Newcastle United.

The Reds pulled off a stunning comeback in front of a packed St. James' Park on Sunday (August 27). Despite being a man down for over an hour, they managed to turn around a 1-0 deficit in a dramatic fashion.

Anthony Gordon scored the opener with a brilliant run and finish in the 25th minute after Alexander-Arnold failed to control a pass from Mohamed Salah. Virgil van Dijk was sent off for fouling Alexander Isak just three minutes later, making things worse for Jurgen Klopp's side.

However, Liverpool showcased a fine defensive performance for the next hour with Alexander-Arnold captaining his club on the pitch. They came up with an equalizer in the 81st minute after substitute Darwin Nunez made the most of a Sven Botman mistake. 12 minutes later, the Uruguayan scored the winner with a confident right-footed strike.

In the aftermath of the contest, Alexander-Arnold posted on Instagram:

"Winning is all that matters. 🔴"

Bellingham, who was linked with a high-profile transfer to Liverpool for around two years, posted an emoji under the aforesaid post. He wrote:

"©️"

Since the aforementioned emoji is the copyright symbol, Bellingham is believed to have been impressed with Alexander-Arnold's performance against Newcastle. He could have also meant to laud his England teammate for captaining the Reds to a tough away victory.

Alexander-Arnold, who was named the Reds' vice-captain before the start of the 2023-24 season, managed to remain calm under pressure after his initial hiccup against the Magpies. He completed 25 passes and two dribbles, created one chance, won two tackles and four duels, and made four clearances and as many recoveries in 90 minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold shares his two cents on Liverpool's 2-1 comeback win at Newcastle

Following the end of his team's match against Newcastle United, Trent Alexander-Arnold labelled Liverpool's win as one of the most memorable in the past six-seven years. He told Sky Sports:

"We had to do it the hard way, the very hard way. But we all pulled together, dug deep and delivered something for the ages. One of our best performances since the manager has come in, and we've had some outstanding performances as a team. We'll look back on this game as something very, very special."

The Reds, who finished fifth in the Premier League last campaign, extended their unbeaten record against Eddie Howe's side to 14 on Sunday. They are next set to host Aston Villa on Sunday (September 3).

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is yet to open his assist account in three games so far this season. He has picked up two yellow cards though, one in Liverpool's 1-1 draw at Chelsea and another against Newcastle.