Jude Bellingham tells Erling Haaland to join Real Madrid during weekly calls, star forward ‘doesn’t like Manchester’ very much: Reports

Jude Bellingham is urging his good friend Erling Haaland to leave Manchester City and join him at Real Madrid, according to Spanish radio Cadena SER.

Haaland, who is arguably the best striker in world football at the moment, has been in constant contact with Bellingham. They spent two seasons together at Borussia Dortmund, and have become really close friends ever since.

Journalist Manu Carrero, talking about the possible reunion on the radio's show El Larguero, said:

"What I understand is that Bellingham and Haaland talk to each other almost every week. Bellingham calls him and tells him to come to Real Madrid."

Haaland is also reported to not like living in Manchester, which could fuel the transfer to Real, as Serrano goes on to add:

"They already met in Dortmund and it seems Haaland doesn't like Manchester very much."

Real Madrid had really pushed to sign Haaland in 2022, in the same window that he moved to Manchester City. He visited the Santiago Bernabeu with his father and agent, but they voiced concerns that he would be fighting for a starting spot with Karim Benzema.

However, the Norwegian had no regrets about his choice, as he hit the ground running at the Etihad. He scored a record-breaking 36 Premier League goals last season, while also helping Manchester City win the treble.

Bellingham, who only moved to Real last summer, has been having a breakthrough goal-scoring season. He already has 13 goals and two assists in 17 La Liga games, adding four goals and three assists in five Champions League games.

If Real Madrid manage to pull off Haaland's signing, there is no doubt that their squad would be one of the most complete and dominant in world football for years to come.

Barcelona can join Real Madrid on 100 trophies with win in Super Cup final

Barcelona can join Real Madrid on the huge milestone of 100 major trophies as a Spanish club if they secure the win in the El Clasico Super Cup final on Sunday, January 14.

Barca moved to 99 trophies after lifting the La Liga last season, but Real still remain the kings of Spain, sitting on the summit with 100.

Real have 14 Champions League trophies compared to Barcelona's five and have also won eight more La Liga titles. However, the Catalans hold the edge in the Copa del Rey as well as the Super Cup.

Although this is just a backstory in the grand scheme of things, Los Blancos will still be hoping to maintain their Spanish supremacy, while the Blaugrana will be strongly vying to join them at the top.