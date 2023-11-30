Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos laud Real Madrid teammate on social media for his sensational performance in 4-2 win over Napoli

Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos hailed Nico Paz on Instagram after the Argentine wonderkid scored his first senior goal in Real Madrid's 4-2 win against Napoli.

Paz came on in the 65th minute of Los Blancos' win against Gli Azzurri on Wednesday (November 29) night. The 19-year-old then scored a fine effort in the 84th minute to give Carlo Ancelotti's side a 3-2 lead.

The Real Madrid midfielder took to Instagram following the victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. He said:

"Beautiful evening!"

Paz's teammate Bellingham congratulated the Argentina U20 international in the comments section:

"Congratulations bro well deserved!"

Meanwhile, Kroos also gave a glowing verdict on Les Merengues' latest breakout star:

"More to come!"

Paz made his senior and Champions League debut for Madrid in a 3-0 win against Braga on November 8. He made a 13-minute cameo against the Primeira Liga side.

Ancelotti also lauded Paz as a player for the future at the Bernabeu. Los Blancos' boss said (via ManagingMadrid):

"It’s a special night for him and obviously he is a player for the future of Real Madrid. He has all the quality that a Real Madrid player needs to have. He came up big for the team at a moment when we needed it."

Rodrygo (11'), Jude Bellingham (22'), and Joselu (90+4') were also on target for Los Merengues. Giovanni Simeone (9') and Frank Anguissa (44') were on target for Napoli.

Carlo Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham's red-hot form for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham continued his blistering start to life at the Bernabeu with a superb header against Napoli. The English superstar has bagged 15 goals and four assists in 16 games across competitions and has become Los Blancos' protagonist in no time.

Ancelotti was full of praise for the England international after his latest heroics in the win against the Serie A giants. He said (via the source above):

“It’s hard to compare him with others. It’s true that Bellingham surprises you every game. He is a gift for football."

The Italian tactician thinks that not only is Bellingham adored by Madrid fans but that he has the world watching his every move:

"Obviously the coach, teammates and fans of Real Madrid love him, but I think the general world of football is excited to see a player like this. He’s young, but has adapted well to the dressing room. He just needs to improve his Spanish, nobody is perfect!”

Jude Bellingham joined Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer in an €103 million deal. That fee makes him the second-most expensive signing in the club's history but he's lived up to expectations.